SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Gold prices held steady on
Wednesday, after Moody's cut Spain's credit ratings, adding to
uncertainties over whether European leaders would come up with a
solution to the bloc's debt crisis at a meeting this weekend.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,657.89 an ounce
by 0031 GMT, after falling 0.9 percent in the previous session.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged up 0.4 percent to $1,659.60.
* Doubt cast on France's triple-A credit rating by Moody's
raised uncertainty over Europe's hopes of drawing a line under
its sovereign debt crisis, five days before a crucial EU summit.
* Moody's also cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches,
saying high levels of debt in the banking system and corporate
sector leave the country vulnerable to funding stress.
* Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that
France and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial
rescue fund to two trillion euros ($2.76 trillion).
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's commodities business
generated more revenue in the third quarter but treacherous
markets forced it to slash risks, contributing to the overall
loss at Wall Street's top bank.
* Asia's physical gold demand is likely to pick up as prices
drop near $1,650, dealers have said.
* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , were unchanged for
past four sessions at 1,227.511 tonnes. Holdings of iShares
Silver Trust remained at 9,954.27 tonnes, unchanged since
Oct. 10.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks surged late in trading on Tuesday as buyers
latched onto another report of agreements to strengthen the euro
zone's rescue fund to bid up stocks aggressively.
* The euro trimmed gains in late New York trading on Tuesday
after Moody's downgraded Spain's government debt rating.
DATA/EVENTS
1230 U.S. Build permits Sep
1230 U.S. House starts Sep
1230 U.S. CPI Sep
1400 Freeport McMoRan earnings Q3
India M3 Money Supply
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1657.89 -0.75 -0.05 16.80
Spot Silver 31.88 -0.15 -0.47 3.31
Spot Platinum 1542.49 14.74 +0.96 -12.73
Spot Palladium 621.47 3.61 +0.58 -22.27
TOCOM Gold 4098.00 -21.00 -0.51 9.90 39843
TOCOM Platinum 3839.00 36.00 +0.95 -18.25 9086
TOCOM Silver 77.80 0.90 +1.17 -3.95 428
TOCOM Palladium 1550.00 35.00 +2.31 -26.08 114
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1659.60 6.80 +0.41 16.76 2064
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.91 0.07 +0.23 3.12 641
Euro/Dollar 1.3733
Dollar/Yen 76.72
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)