SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, after Moody's cut Spain's credit ratings, adding to uncertainties over whether European leaders would come up with a solution to the bloc's debt crisis at a meeting this weekend.

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,657.89 an ounce by 0031 GMT, after falling 0.9 percent in the previous session.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged up 0.4 percent to $1,659.60.

* Doubt cast on France's triple-A credit rating by Moody's raised uncertainty over Europe's hopes of drawing a line under its sovereign debt crisis, five days before a crucial EU summit.

* Moody's also cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, saying high levels of debt in the banking system and corporate sector leave the country vulnerable to funding stress.

* Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that France and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue fund to two trillion euros ($2.76 trillion).

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's commodities business generated more revenue in the third quarter but treacherous markets forced it to slash risks, contributing to the overall loss at Wall Street's top bank.

* Asia's physical gold demand is likely to pick up as prices drop near $1,650, dealers have said.

* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , were unchanged for past four sessions at 1,227.511 tonnes. Holdings of iShares Silver Trust remained at 9,954.27 tonnes, unchanged since Oct. 10.

* U.S. stocks surged late in trading on Tuesday as buyers latched onto another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund to bid up stocks aggressively.

* The euro trimmed gains in late New York trading on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded Spain's government debt rating.

