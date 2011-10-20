SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Gold struggled to recover from
the previous session's losses on Thursday, as mounting
skepticism over whether the euro zone will be able to produce a
concrete plan to tackle its debt crisis and a weak U.S. economic
outlook weighed on market sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,641.29 an ounce by 0031
GMT, headed for its biggest weekly loss in four weeks with
prices down more than 2 percent so far this week.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.2 percent to $1,643.
* Efforts to secure a deal to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis are stalled over methods to increase the firepower of the
region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on
Wednesday.
* The U.S. economy outlook grew dimmer in September, leading
businesses to be wary of spending and of building up inventories
ahead of the holiday sales season, said the Federal Reserve.
* Exchange-traded commodity products and mutual funds saw
outflows quicken last month as a number of markets suffered some
of the largest losses since the financial crisis, Lipper data
showed on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as traders, after sitting on
their hands for most of the day, jumped to sell in a
hair-trigger reaction to fresh reports underscoring that Europe
remains far from a solution to its debt crisis.
* Asian stocks fell on Thursday, as growing investor caution
about taking risks ahead of a key European leaders' summit at
the weekend weighed on riskier assets across the board. The euro
held steady.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices Sep
1230 U.S. Initial claims Weekly
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Oct
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Sep
1400 U.S. Phil Fed business index Oct
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1641.29 -0.01 -0.00 15.63
Spot Silver 31.19 0.22 +0.71 1.07
Spot Platinum 1506.99 -3.36 -0.22 -14.74
Spot Palladium 603.97 6.72 +1.13 -24.46
TOCOM Gold 4061.00 -34.00 -0.83 8.90 27605
TOCOM Platinum 3751.00 -76.00 -1.99 -20.12 7163
TOCOM Silver 76.20 -1.50 -1.93 -5.93 162
TOCOM Palladium 1505.00 -46.00 -2.97 -28.23 93
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1643.00 -4.00 -0.24 15.59 2580
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.21 -0.07 -0.21 0.87 436
Euro/Dollar 1.3777
Dollar/Yen 76.82
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)