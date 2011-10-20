SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Gold struggled to recover from the previous session's losses on Thursday, as mounting skepticism over whether the euro zone will be able to produce a concrete plan to tackle its debt crisis and a weak U.S. economic outlook weighed on market sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,641.29 an ounce by 0031 GMT, headed for its biggest weekly loss in four weeks with prices down more than 2 percent so far this week.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.2 percent to $1,643.

* Efforts to secure a deal to tackle the euro zone debt crisis are stalled over methods to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday.

* The U.S. economy outlook grew dimmer in September, leading businesses to be wary of spending and of building up inventories ahead of the holiday sales season, said the Federal Reserve.

* Exchange-traded commodity products and mutual funds saw outflows quicken last month as a number of markets suffered some of the largest losses since the financial crisis, Lipper data showed on Wednesday.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as traders, after sitting on their hands for most of the day, jumped to sell in a hair-trigger reaction to fresh reports underscoring that Europe remains far from a solution to its debt crisis.

* Asian stocks fell on Thursday, as growing investor caution about taking risks ahead of a key European leaders' summit at the weekend weighed on riskier assets across the board. The euro held steady.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Sep 1230 U.S. Initial claims Weekly 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Oct 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Sep 1400 U.S. Phil Fed business index Oct

PRICES Precious metals prices 0031 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1641.29 -0.01 -0.00 15.63 Spot Silver 31.19 0.22 +0.71 1.07 Spot Platinum 1506.99 -3.36 -0.22 -14.74 Spot Palladium 603.97 6.72 +1.13 -24.46 TOCOM Gold 4061.00 -34.00 -0.83 8.90 27605 TOCOM Platinum 3751.00 -76.00 -1.99 -20.12 7163 TOCOM Silver 76.20 -1.50 -1.93 -5.93 162 TOCOM Palladium 1505.00 -46.00 -2.97 -28.23 93 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1643.00 -4.00 -0.24 15.59 2580 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.21 -0.07 -0.21 0.87 436 Euro/Dollar 1.3777 Dollar/Yen 76.82 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)