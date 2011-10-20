* Correlation with equities at six-month high
* Palladium up after Swiss export data
(Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Oct 20 Gold fell for a fourth
consecutive day on Thursday, moving more closely in tandem with
the stock market than at any time in the last six months as
investors attached a waning chance of a prompt fix for Europe's
debt crisis.
Palladium fell, paring gains made earlier after data showed
that monthly exports from Switzerland rose to their highest
level in three years, while platinum remained under pressure.
A split between the International Monetary Fund and the
European Union over Greece's debt mountain threatens to delay a
vital next aid payment to Athens in another blow to European
efforts to stem the debt crisis.
An admission by French President Nicolas Sarkozy on
Wednesday that Berlin and Paris were divided over how to make
the euro zone bailout fund stronger had already dented hopes
that Sunday's EU summit would bring substantial progress.
Markets are already riddled with uncertainty over the
outcome of this weekend's summit, of which German daily
newspaper Die Welt said the government does not rule out a
postponement. European equities fell along with the euro.
Traditionally, gold profits from such uncertainty and
economic pessimism, but in times of rising market turbulence,
the metal can behave much like commodities that are more closely
linked with economic growth such as crude oil or copper as
investors tend to value the safety of cash over most other
assets.
The correlation between gold and the stock market reached
its most positive level on a one-month rolling basis -- meaning
the gold price was more likely to move in step with equities --
in six months.
Spot gold fell 1.2 percent to $1,621.05 an ounce by
1432 GMT, having dropped earlier by as much as 2.0 percent to
$1,602.40. December gold futures GCcv1 fell 1.5 percent to
$1,623.0.
"Gold has been behaving like a commodity again in that it
has found support from the physical market, but is also behaving
as a risky asset and taking its cue from the equity markets and
the need for liquidity and cash for margins are weighing on
gold, because it is one of the few assets you can take profit
on," said Barclays Capital analyst Suki Cooper, who expects the
price to average $1,875 this quarter.
"Really, we will need to see that investment demand come
back into the driver's seat. It bodes well that we're not seeing
hefty redemptions from ETPs and the futures market has
stabilised as well, but you're not seeing a build on that yet."
Although gold has barely gained in price so far this month,
investors have not lost their faith entirely in its safe-haven
qualities.
Global holdings of gold in exchange-traded funds, a measure
of investor demand for the metal, are set for a second straight
week of gains, having risen by a net 102,793 ounces to around
67.158 million ounces, their highest in almost a month,
according to Reuters data.
Investors have been wary of getting too involved with gold
as it has become increasingly unpredictible. Trading volumes in
U.S. gold futures are still several days away from the month-end
but set for what could be their weakest month in over two years.
GCv1
"The summit is definitely important for the outlook for the
gold market, but in the short term, it will behave like a risky
asset," said Peter Fertig, a consultant with Quantitative
Commodity Research.
"If the summit delivers a convincing proposal ... there
would be a decisive recovery in the stock market, narrowing
spreads in the bond market and most importantly, the euro would
firm against the U.S. dollar, which would be positive for gold,
despite there being less demand for it as a safe-haven," he
said.
Reports that deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi had been
captured had no immediate impact on the gold market. The U.S.
State Department said it could not confirm the capture.
Platinum was down in line with other industrial raw
materials, along with palladium, which fell in spite of bullish
data from Switzerland, a major clearing hub for platinum and
palladium, that showed exports of the metal hit three-year highs
in September.
Data from the Swiss customs office showed the bulk of last
month's near-13 tonnes of palladium exports went to Germany,
which took 8,043 kg, their highest level this year, followed by
the United States, which accounted for 4,667 kg, which analysts
said was almost certainly destined for the auto industry.
Top producer Russia imported 3,421 kg of palladium into
Switzerland last month, bringing the total for this year to
9,925 kg. Russia has indicated its government stockpiles of the
metal, which is most widely used in catalytic converters for
gasoline vehicles, are close to depletion.
Spot palladium was last down 0.6 percent at $593.72
an ounce, having risen as high as $606.75, while platinum
fell 1.4 percent to $1,488.49 an ounce.
Silver pared losses to rise 0.4 percent to $31.08 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore, Editing by
Alison Birrane)