* Correlation with equities at six-month high

* Palladium up after Swiss export data (Updates with comment, refreshes prices)

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Oct 20 Gold fell for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, moving more closely in tandem with the stock market than at any time in the last six months as investors attached a waning chance of a prompt fix for Europe's debt crisis.

Palladium fell, paring gains made earlier after data showed that monthly exports from Switzerland rose to their highest level in three years, while platinum remained under pressure.

A split between the International Monetary Fund and the European Union over Greece's debt mountain threatens to delay a vital next aid payment to Athens in another blow to European efforts to stem the debt crisis.

An admission by French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday that Berlin and Paris were divided over how to make the euro zone bailout fund stronger had already dented hopes that Sunday's EU summit would bring substantial progress.

Markets are already riddled with uncertainty over the outcome of this weekend's summit, of which German daily newspaper Die Welt said the government does not rule out a postponement. European equities fell along with the euro.

Traditionally, gold profits from such uncertainty and economic pessimism, but in times of rising market turbulence, the metal can behave much like commodities that are more closely linked with economic growth such as crude oil or copper as investors tend to value the safety of cash over most other assets.

The correlation between gold and the stock market reached its most positive level on a one-month rolling basis -- meaning the gold price was more likely to move in step with equities -- in six months.

Spot gold fell 1.2 percent to $1,621.05 an ounce by 1432 GMT, having dropped earlier by as much as 2.0 percent to $1,602.40. December gold futures GCcv1 fell 1.5 percent to $1,623.0.

"Gold has been behaving like a commodity again in that it has found support from the physical market, but is also behaving as a risky asset and taking its cue from the equity markets and the need for liquidity and cash for margins are weighing on gold, because it is one of the few assets you can take profit on," said Barclays Capital analyst Suki Cooper, who expects the price to average $1,875 this quarter.

"Really, we will need to see that investment demand come back into the driver's seat. It bodes well that we're not seeing hefty redemptions from ETPs and the futures market has stabilised as well, but you're not seeing a build on that yet."

Although gold has barely gained in price so far this month, investors have not lost their faith entirely in its safe-haven qualities.

Global holdings of gold in exchange-traded funds, a measure of investor demand for the metal, are set for a second straight week of gains, having risen by a net 102,793 ounces to around 67.158 million ounces, their highest in almost a month, according to Reuters data.

Investors have been wary of getting too involved with gold as it has become increasingly unpredictible. Trading volumes in U.S. gold futures are still several days away from the month-end but set for what could be their weakest month in over two years. GCv1

"The summit is definitely important for the outlook for the gold market, but in the short term, it will behave like a risky asset," said Peter Fertig, a consultant with Quantitative Commodity Research.

"If the summit delivers a convincing proposal ... there would be a decisive recovery in the stock market, narrowing spreads in the bond market and most importantly, the euro would firm against the U.S. dollar, which would be positive for gold, despite there being less demand for it as a safe-haven," he said.

Reports that deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi had been captured had no immediate impact on the gold market. The U.S. State Department said it could not confirm the capture.

Platinum was down in line with other industrial raw materials, along with palladium, which fell in spite of bullish data from Switzerland, a major clearing hub for platinum and palladium, that showed exports of the metal hit three-year highs in September.

Data from the Swiss customs office showed the bulk of last month's near-13 tonnes of palladium exports went to Germany, which took 8,043 kg, their highest level this year, followed by the United States, which accounted for 4,667 kg, which analysts said was almost certainly destined for the auto industry.

Top producer Russia imported 3,421 kg of palladium into Switzerland last month, bringing the total for this year to 9,925 kg. Russia has indicated its government stockpiles of the metal, which is most widely used in catalytic converters for gasoline vehicles, are close to depletion.

Spot palladium was last down 0.6 percent at $593.72 an ounce, having risen as high as $606.75, while platinum fell 1.4 percent to $1,488.49 an ounce.

Silver pared losses to rise 0.4 percent to $31.08 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore, Editing by Alison Birrane)