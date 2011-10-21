SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Gold prices held steady on Friday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, as uncertainties on Europe's resolution to contain its debt crisis persisted ahead of a key European Union summit this weekend.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,618.31 an ounce by 0014 GMT, headed for a fall of 3.6 percent from a week earlier, its biggest weekly decline in nearly a month.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.4 percent to $1,619.60, off a two-week low of $1,604.7 hit in the previous session.

* Deep divisions between France and Germany mean they will make scant progress on strengthening the euro zone bailout fund at a summit on Sunday in a sign that Europe's leaders are still some way from getting a grip on the bloc's debt crisis.

* Factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rebounded in October and the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell last week in fresh signs that the economy was likely to duck a new recession.

* Against the backdrop of violent protests in Athens and a general strike which shut down much of the country, Greece's parliament approved a painful set of austerity measures, which would ensure the release of a vital 8 billion euro loan tranche by international lenders to avert default in the short term.

* Holdings of the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust , edged lower from the previous session to 9,874.05 tonnes, lowest in nearly a month, as silver prices retreated.

* Spot silver inched down 0.3 percent to $30.40, on course for a weekly decline of 5.6 percent, its biggest one-week fall in a month.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Thursday, shifting back and forth on incremental developments in Europe where leaders sought to reassure investors that a solution to the debt crisis would come soon.

* The euro clung to overnight gains early in Asia on Friday but looked set to stay in a tight range with traders wary of taking big positions ahead of a weekend summit on tackling Europe's debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Oct 2011 0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Oct 2011 1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0014 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1618.31 -0.29 -0.02 14.01 Spot Silver 30.40 -0.09 -0.30 -1.49 Spot Platinum 1493.74 2.09 +0.14 -15.49 Spot Palladium 586.99 3.74 +0.64 -26.58 TOCOM Gold 4003.00 -3.00 -0.07 7.35 30012 TOCOM Platinum 3716.00 30.00 +0.81 -20.87 6605 TOCOM Silver 74.20 -1.00 -1.33 -8.40 234 TOCOM Palladium 1467.00 -2.00 -0.14 -30.04 81 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1619.60 6.70 +0.42 13.94 2901 COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.42 0.14 +0.46 -1.68 487 Euro/Dollar 1.3795 Dollar/Yen 76.83 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)