SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Gold prices held steady on
Friday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous
session, as uncertainties on Europe's resolution to contain its
debt crisis persisted ahead of a key European Union summit this
weekend.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,618.31 an ounce
by 0014 GMT, headed for a fall of 3.6 percent from a week
earlier, its biggest weekly decline in nearly a month.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.4 percent to $1,619.60, off a
two-week low of $1,604.7 hit in the previous session.
* Deep divisions between France and Germany mean they will
make scant progress on strengthening the euro zone bailout fund
at a summit on Sunday in a sign that Europe's leaders are still
some way from getting a grip on the bloc's debt crisis.
* Factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rebounded
in October and the number of Americans claiming new jobless
benefits fell last week in fresh signs that the economy was
likely to duck a new recession.
* Against the backdrop of violent protests in Athens and a
general strike which shut down much of the country, Greece's
parliament approved a painful set of austerity measures, which
would ensure the release of a vital 8 billion euro loan tranche
by international lenders to avert default in the short term.
* Holdings of the world's largest silver-backed
exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust , edged lower
from the previous session to 9,874.05 tonnes, lowest in nearly a
month, as silver prices retreated.
* Spot silver inched down 0.3 percent to $30.40, on
course for a weekly decline of 5.6 percent, its biggest one-week
fall in a month.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Thursday, shifting
back and forth on incremental developments in Europe where
leaders sought to reassure investors that a solution to the debt
crisis would come soon.
* The euro clung to overnight gains early in Asia on Friday
but looked set to stay in a tight range with traders wary of
taking big positions ahead of a weekend summit on tackling
Europe's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Oct 2011
0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Oct 2011
1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1618.31 -0.29 -0.02 14.01
Spot Silver 30.40 -0.09 -0.30 -1.49
Spot Platinum 1493.74 2.09 +0.14 -15.49
Spot Palladium 586.99 3.74 +0.64 -26.58
TOCOM Gold 4003.00 -3.00 -0.07 7.35 30012
TOCOM Platinum 3716.00 30.00 +0.81 -20.87 6605
TOCOM Silver 74.20 -1.00 -1.33 -8.40 234
TOCOM Palladium 1467.00 -2.00 -0.14 -30.04 81
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1619.60 6.70 +0.42 13.94 2901
COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.42 0.14 +0.46 -1.68 487
Euro/Dollar 1.3795
Dollar/Yen 76.83
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)