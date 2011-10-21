* Spot gold may rebound to $1,650/oz-technicals

* Coming up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders; 1930 GMT (Adds comments, details; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Gold prices rebounded on Friday, boosted by arbitrage buying interest from Shanghai market, but gains could be limited as uncertainty remains on whether European policymakers would agree on a definitive solution to euro zone's debt crisis.

Deep division among European leaders on strengthening the bloc's rescue fund has dampened hopes that Europe was close to finding a solution, rattling commodities and sending gold down more than 1 percent in the previous session.

Conflicting voices from the euro zone over the past few days have directed the ups and downs of the financial market, and participants are now eyeing the European Union summit this Sunday for further trading cues.

The sharp price drop in the previous session has provided an opportunity for arbitrage trading from Shanghai market, traders said. The most-active Shanghai gold futures contract traded around 336 yuan a gram, or $1,638 an ounce, at a premium of $13 over spot gold prices .

"There was quite some buying from Shanghai after market opened there," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

"Prices appear to be consolidating within the range of $1,550 and $1,700."

Spot gold gained 0.4 percent $1,625.12 an ounce by 0253 GMT, but was headed for a drop of 3.2 percent from a week earlier, its biggest weekly decline in nearly a month.

U.S. gold GCcv1 rose as much as 1.1 percent to $1,630.9, before easing to $1,626.90, on course for a 3.3 percent weekly decline.

Technical analysis suggested spot gold could rebound to $1,650 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

PHYSICAL DEMAND STEADY, BUYERS EYE FURTHER PRICE FALL

The price dip to near $1,600 in the previous session triggered some physical buying, dealers said.

"There was a fair bit of buying but nothing frantic," said a Singapore-based dealer. "Perhaps the market is expecting a lower price to come."

Physical demand in Asia, mainly India and China, has entered its traditional peak season of the year, but such demand alone is unlikely to lift prices above the current range.

"The main drivers behind prices still remain in the ETF holdings, hedge funds and COMEX market," said the dealer.

Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , have remained constant at 1,227.511 tonnes for the past five sessions, down a modest 4.4 tonnes from the end of September.

And holdings of the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust , edged lower from the previous session to 9,874.05 tonnes, lowest in nearly a month, as silver prices retreated 23 percent from a month earlier.

Spot silver inched up half a percent to $30.65, on course for a weekly decline of 4.7 percent, its biggest one-week fall in a month.

Precious metals prices 0253 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1625.12 6.52 +0.40 14.49 Spot Silver 30.65 0.16 +0.52 -0.68 Spot Platinum 1500.74 9.09 +0.61 -15.09 Spot Palladium 591.49 8.24 +1.41 -26.02 TOCOM Gold 4017.00 11.00 +0.27 7.72 44459 TOCOM Platinum 3734.00 48.00 +1.30 -20.49 10580 TOCOM Silver 74.80 -0.40 -0.53 -7.65 402 TOCOM Palladium 1476.00 7.00 +0.48 -29.61 184 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1626.90 14.00 +0.87 14.46 12142 COMEX SILVER DEC1 30.69 0.40 +1.33 -0.82 1720 Euro/Dollar 1.3782 Dollar/Yen 76.78 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)