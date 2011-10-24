SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Spot gold prices edged higher on Monday, after European leaders moved closer to a concrete plan to solve euro zone's debt crisis during a weekend meeting, lifting sentiment in commodities and equities.

* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,642.99 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after losing more than 2 percent last week.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained half a percent to $1,645.

* European Union leaders made some progress towards a strategy to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday, but the final decision was deferred until a second summit on Wednesday.

* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, slashed their bullish bets in gold futures and options, as the price of bullion fell on a lack of safe-haven buying.

* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , remained unchanged, while holdings of iShares Silver Trust edged lower from the previous session.

* The euro held its ground against the dollar early in Asia on Monday with markets still clinging to hopes that European policy-makers were moving a step closer to resolving the region's debt crisis.

* The S&P 500 posted its third straight week of gains on Friday, lifted by optimism before this weekend's summit of European leaders and strong earnings from blue-chip stocks.

DATA/EVENTS 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Pre Oct 2011 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Oct 2011 0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Oct 2011 1230 US Chicago Fed National Activity Index

Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1642.99 2.57 +0.16 15.75 Spot Silver 31.58 0.25 +0.80 2.33 Spot Platinum 1517.74 11.69 +0.78 -14.13 Spot Palladium 617.49 5.99 +0.98 -22.77 TOCOM Gold 4043.00 26.00 +0.65 8.42 22395 TOCOM Platinum 3762.00 47.00 +1.27 -19.89 5916 TOCOM Silver 76.90 1.80 +2.40 -5.06 130 TOCOM Palladium 1532.00 61.00 +4.15 -26.94 127 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1645.00 8.90 +0.54 15.73 2852 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.61 0.42 +1.34 2.17 1081 Euro/Dollar 1.3840 Dollar/Yen 76.39 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)