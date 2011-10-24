* China Oct PMI picks up, lifting risk appetite
* Euro slides from six-week high against dollar
* Euro zone activity shrinks further in Oct - PMI
(Updates prices, adds new comment)
By Susan Thomas and Rujun Shen
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Gold rose more than 1
percent on Monday, as European leaders edged towards a solid
plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis and signs that China's
economy is in better shape than feared.
In recent weeks gold prices have followed moves in riskier
assets, with the precious metal's safe-haven appeal diminishing
after wild price swings in the past quarter. Gold gained along
with other commodities and world stocks.
Spot gold rallied 1.3 percent to $1,661.59 an ounce
and was at $1,652.39 by 1345 GMT, after falling more than 2
percent last week. U.S. gold GCcv1 rose more than 1.4 percent
to $1,663.30 before easing to $1,653.30.
"The equity markets are rising, the rest of commodities are
rising, but the gold price is not coming under pressure. It's
also probably pointing to the possibility that the situation
could again become critical," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg
said.
Some progress was made in Brussels over the weekend, with
agreements near on bank recapitalisation and on how to leverage
the European Union's EFSF rescue fund to try to stop bond market
contagion.
But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on
Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses
private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.
The euro retreated from a six-week high against the dollar.
"Gold popped up this morning along with most of the
commodities markets. The beginning of the EU debt resolution has
had a strengthening effect on commodities and equities as a
whole," Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said.
China's vast manufacturing sector picked up moderately in
October, snapping a three-month contraction and underscoring the
resilience of the world's second-largest economy backed by
robust domestic demand.
"The China PMI got the market fired up, with a lot of shorts
covering as the data suggested that the slowdown in China may
have peaked," said David Thurtell, a Citigroup analyst.
In the euro zone, the private sector tipped further into
decline in October, according to business surveys on Monday that
showed the bloc's economy is in serious danger of lurching from
stagnation into outright recession.
Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) economist Caroline Bain
said gold's recent losses in the wider commodity sell-off had
surprised because it appeared that uncertainty was increasing.
"However, we believe that gold will outperform the
industrial commodities over the six months as uncertainty will
persist," Bain said in an interview in Reuters' gold forum.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
more than 4 percent on Monday.
Spot palladium led the rise in precious metals,
rising more than 3 percent to $630.75, after suffering a decline
of 1.5 percent last week. It was last at $625.47.
The metal, used mainly in making autocatalysts for
gasoline-powered engines, was still the worst-performing
precious metal so far this year, down 21 percent.
GOLD INVESTMENT INTEREST LAGS
Investors' interest in gold remained lacklustre. Net long
positions in U.S. gold futures and options hovered near an
eight-month low and total open interest dipped to a three-month
low in the week ended on Oct. 18, data from the U.S. futures
regulator showed.
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust stood unchanged at
1,227.511 tonnes throughout last week.
The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund has
seen a small outflow of about 4 tonnes so far this month, and
the holdings were down about 53 tonnes from the end of 2010,
according to the fund's website. (www.exchangetradedgold.com)
"Gold investor interest has stabilised and physical demand
continues to emerge, albeit at softer levels," Barclays Capital
said in a note.
"We continue to expect gold prices to be cushioned amid the
seasonally strong period for demand, and this remains key before
investment demand returns to the driver's seat."
(Additional reporting by Simon Price; Editing by Alison
Birrane)