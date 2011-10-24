* Investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of Wed EU summit
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Spot gold prices held steady
on Monday, after European leaders moved closer to a concrete
plan to solve euro zone's debt crisis during a weekend meeting,
lifting sentiment in commodities and equities.
Gold prices have followed moves in riskier assets in recent
weeks, with its safe-haven appeal diminishing after wild price
swings in the past two months.
European Union leaders made some progress towards a strategy
to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday, but
the final decision was deferred until a second summit on
Wednesday.
"There is cautious optimism over the euro zone debt issue
and some hope that policymakers will be able to contain it,"
said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"If policymakers do deliver on Wednesday, we will see a
rally in risk, and gold will benefit as well."
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,642.15 an ounce
by 0303 GMT, after posting its biggest weekly fall last week
with a drop of more than 2 percent.
U.S. gold GCcv1 gained half a percent to $1,644 an ounce.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could fall to
$1,602.74 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Investors' interest in gold remained lackluster. Net long
positions in U.S. gold futures and options hovered near their
8-month low, and total open interest dipped to a three-month low
in the week ended on Oct. 18, data from the U.S. futures
regulator showed.
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust stood unchanged at
1,227.511 tonnes throughout last week.
The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund saw a
small outflow of about 4 tonnes so far this month, and the
holdings were down about 53 tonnes from the end of 2010,
according to the fund's website. (www.exchangetradedgold.com)
"...if the financial market gloom does clear, a swift
rebound in most commodity prices is likely, followed by the
re-emergence of more constructive medium-term price trends in
those markets with supportive fundamentals," Barclays Capital
said in a research note.
"Gold looks set to benefit from the renewed concerns about
inflation and currency debasement that any cure for Europe's
ills will inevitably fuel."
Adding to the optimistic macroeconomic picture, China's vast
manufacturing sector picked up moderately in October, snapping a
three-month contraction.
Precious metals prices 0303 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1642.15 1.73 +0.11 15.69
Spot Silver 31.38 0.05 +0.16 1.69
Spot Platinum 1522.99 16.94 +1.12 -13.83
Spot Palladium 622.97 11.47 +1.88 -22.08
TOCOM Gold 4031.00 14.00 +0.35 8.10 34866
TOCOM Platinum 3761.00 46.00 +1.24 -19.91 11905
TOCOM Silver 76.20 1.10 +1.46 -5.93 314
TOCOM Palladium 1545.00 74.00 +5.03 -26.32 266
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1644.00 7.90 +0.48 15.66 9284
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.39 0.19 +0.62 1.44 2595
Euro/Dollar 1.3869
Dollar/Yen 76.23
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
