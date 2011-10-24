* Investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of Wed EU summit

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Spot gold prices held steady on Monday, after European leaders moved closer to a concrete plan to solve euro zone's debt crisis during a weekend meeting, lifting sentiment in commodities and equities.

Gold prices have followed moves in riskier assets in recent weeks, with its safe-haven appeal diminishing after wild price swings in the past two months.

European Union leaders made some progress towards a strategy to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday, but the final decision was deferred until a second summit on Wednesday.

"There is cautious optimism over the euro zone debt issue and some hope that policymakers will be able to contain it," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"If policymakers do deliver on Wednesday, we will see a rally in risk, and gold will benefit as well."

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,642.15 an ounce by 0303 GMT, after posting its biggest weekly fall last week with a drop of more than 2 percent.

U.S. gold GCcv1 gained half a percent to $1,644 an ounce.

Technical analysis suggested spot gold could fall to $1,602.74 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Investors' interest in gold remained lackluster. Net long positions in U.S. gold futures and options hovered near their 8-month low, and total open interest dipped to a three-month low in the week ended on Oct. 18, data from the U.S. futures regulator showed.

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust stood unchanged at 1,227.511 tonnes throughout last week.

The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund saw a small outflow of about 4 tonnes so far this month, and the holdings were down about 53 tonnes from the end of 2010, according to the fund's website. (www.exchangetradedgold.com)

"...if the financial market gloom does clear, a swift rebound in most commodity prices is likely, followed by the re-emergence of more constructive medium-term price trends in those markets with supportive fundamentals," Barclays Capital said in a research note.

"Gold looks set to benefit from the renewed concerns about inflation and currency debasement that any cure for Europe's ills will inevitably fuel."

Adding to the optimistic macroeconomic picture, China's vast manufacturing sector picked up moderately in October, snapping a three-month contraction.

Precious metals prices 0303 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1642.15 1.73 +0.11 15.69 Spot Silver 31.38 0.05 +0.16 1.69 Spot Platinum 1522.99 16.94 +1.12 -13.83 Spot Palladium 622.97 11.47 +1.88 -22.08 TOCOM Gold 4031.00 14.00 +0.35 8.10 34866 TOCOM Platinum 3761.00 46.00 +1.24 -19.91 11905 TOCOM Silver 76.20 1.10 +1.46 -5.93 314 TOCOM Palladium 1545.00 74.00 +5.03 -26.32 266 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1644.00 7.90 +0.48 15.66 9284 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.39 0.19 +0.62 1.44 2595 Euro/Dollar 1.3869 Dollar/Yen 76.23 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months