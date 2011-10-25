SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Gold prices held steady on
Tuesday after gaining for two consecutive sessions, as investors
wait for European leaders to agree on a strategy to solve the
euro zone debt crisis at a gathering on Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,649.59 an
ounce by 0025 GMT, after rising 2 percent over the past two
sessions.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 was little changed at $1,651.50.
* As investors wait for the second European Union summit on
Wednesday, business surveys showed that business activity at
manufacturers and service sector companies in the euro zone
further contracted from the previous month.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve could potentially do more to
drive down mortgage rates to support the housing sector, and
another round of quantitative easing is one possible option for
the central bank to boost growth, said William Dudley, president
of the New York Federal Reserve Bank.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, gained about half a percent to
1,233.564 tonnes by Oct. 24, after standing unchanged throughout
last week.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, as a flurry of merger activity
and strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor sentiment
and kept the three-week rally intact.
* The euro edged lower on Tuesday, after hitting a six-week
high against the dollar in the previous session, as investors
grew confident European leaders will come up with a broad
agreement to deal with euro zone's debt crisis at the summit
scheduled for Wednesday.
DATA/EVENTS
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1300 U.S. CaseShiller home price index Aug
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1649.59 -2.59 -0.16 16.21
Spot Silver 31.58 -0.10 -0.32 2.33
Spot Platinum 1541.74 3.14 +0.20 -12.77
Spot Palladium 638.97 3.19 +0.50 -20.08
TOCOM Gold 4046.00 -19.00 -0.47 8.50 17143
TOCOM Platinum 3809.00 24.00 +0.63 -18.89 5394
TOCOM Silver 76.60 -0.40 -0.52 -5.43 163
TOCOM Palladium 1576.00 16.00 +1.03 -24.85 153
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1651.50 -0.80 -0.05 16.19 3978
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.61 -0.03 -0.11 2.17 361
Euro/Dollar 1.3915
Dollar/Yen 76.14
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)