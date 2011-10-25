SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after gaining for two consecutive sessions, as investors wait for European leaders to agree on a strategy to solve the euro zone debt crisis at a gathering on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,649.59 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after rising 2 percent over the past two sessions.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 was little changed at $1,651.50.

* As investors wait for the second European Union summit on Wednesday, business surveys showed that business activity at manufacturers and service sector companies in the euro zone further contracted from the previous month.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve could potentially do more to drive down mortgage rates to support the housing sector, and another round of quantitative easing is one possible option for the central bank to boost growth, said William Dudley, president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank.

* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, gained about half a percent to 1,233.564 tonnes by Oct. 24, after standing unchanged throughout last week.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, as a flurry of merger activity and strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor sentiment and kept the three-week rally intact.

* The euro edged lower on Tuesday, after hitting a six-week high against the dollar in the previous session, as investors grew confident European leaders will come up with a broad agreement to deal with euro zone's debt crisis at the summit scheduled for Wednesday.

DATA/EVENTS 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1300 U.S. CaseShiller home price index Aug 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct

PRICES Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1649.59 -2.59 -0.16 16.21 Spot Silver 31.58 -0.10 -0.32 2.33 Spot Platinum 1541.74 3.14 +0.20 -12.77 Spot Palladium 638.97 3.19 +0.50 -20.08 TOCOM Gold 4046.00 -19.00 -0.47 8.50 17143 TOCOM Platinum 3809.00 24.00 +0.63 -18.89 5394 TOCOM Silver 76.60 -0.40 -0.52 -5.43 163 TOCOM Palladium 1576.00 16.00 +1.03 -24.85 153 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1651.50 -0.80 -0.05 16.19 3978 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.61 -0.03 -0.11 2.17 361 Euro/Dollar 1.3915 Dollar/Yen 76.14 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)