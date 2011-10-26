SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Gold prices hovered around $1,700 an ounce on Wednesday, after rising more than 3 percent in the previous session as safe-haven bids returned on doubts European leaders can agree on a plan to end the euro zone debt crisis at a summit later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,703.59 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after posting its biggest daily rise since Sept 2 on Tuesday.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.3 percent to $1,705.40.

* Safe-haven bids returned on Tuesday after being absent for weeks, as a flare-up over the European Central Bank and political turmoil in Italy kept the euro zone on edge on the eve of the summit.

* Adding to the uncertainty on economic outlook, U.S. consumer confidence dropped unexpectedly to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in October.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose nearly 0.9 percent from a day earlier to a one-month high of 1,233.564 tonnes by Oct 24.

* Spot silver lost half a percent to $33.07, easing from a 4.6-percent rise in the previous session, its largest one-day rise in nearly three weeks.

* Spot palladium gained 0.6 percent to $640.95, on course for its fourth consecutive session of gains. Spot platinum hit a 1-1/2-week high of $1,571, before easing to $1,569.74, up 0.8 percent from the previous close.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro and commodity currencies stayed under a bit of pressure early in Asia on Wednesday, having lost some of their gloss as markets geared up for what could be a disappointing outcome at a keenly awaited European Union leaders' summit.

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday on doubts European leaders can agree on a plan to end the euro zone debt crisis, while major corporations disappointed investors with their outlooks.

DATA/EVENTS 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep 1400 U.S. New home sales Sep 2000 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate 2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Advance Jul

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1703.59 2.94 +0.17 20.02 Spot Silver 33.07 -0.15 -0.45 7.16 Spot Platinum 1569.74 13.14 +0.84 -11.19 Spot Palladium 640.95 4.02 +0.63 -19.83 TOCOM Gold 4173.00 116.00 +2.86 11.91 41124 TOCOM Platinum 3877.00 46.00 +1.20 -17.44 8165 TOCOM Silver 80.10 3.20 +4.16 -1.11 218 TOCOM Palladium 1587.00 4.00 +0.25 -24.32 94 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1705.40 5.00 +0.29 19.98 4208 COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.11 0.05 +0.16 7.00 766 Euro/Dollar 1.3915 Dollar/Yen 76.07 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)