SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Gold prices edged up on
Thursday, hitting their highest levels in more than a month, as
safe-haven buying increased with talks on how to solve the euro
zone's debt crisis progressing slowly at a key European Union
summit.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to a one-month high
of $1,726.56 an ounce, before easing to $1,724.05 by 0026 GMT.
Gold was headed for a fifth session of consecutive gains, the
longest winning streak in more than two months.
* U.S. gold futures GCcv1, which also hit a one-month high
at $1,728.2, stood at $1,725.90.
* Negotiations with Greece's private creditors on a second
rescue package for Athens have broken down, throwing efforts to
resolve the euro zone debt crisis into doubt despite progress in
boosting the region's rescue fund to one trillion
euros.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged from the
previous session at 1,244.156 tonnes by Oct. 26.
* The U.S. economy appears to be heading into the fourth
quarter with solid momentum with demand for a range of
long-lasting U.S.-made goods rising at the fastest pace in six
months in September and businesses stepping up spending
plans.
* Spot platinum rose to a one-month high of $1,600.99
and eased to $1,596.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as the slow progress from
European leaders in resolving their debt crisis was enough to
satisfy investors, even if early reports from an EU summit were
short on detail.
* The euro held up well early in Asia on Thursday with
markets, which have all but given up hopes for a comprehensive
plan to solve the euro zone debt crisis, seemingly satisfied for
now with the sketchy news that is coming out of the EU
summit.
DATA/EVENTS
0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Oct
0800 EZ Money-M3 Sep
0900 EZ Business climate Oct
0900 EZ Economic sentiment Oct
Barrick Gold Corp. earnings Q3
1230 U.S GDP Q3
1230 U.S Initial jobless claims Weekly
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Sep
2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Sep
2350 Japan IP forecast Sep
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1724.05 4.60 +0.27 21.46
Spot Silver 33.59 0.20 +0.60 8.85
Spot Platinum 1596.00 7.05 +0.44 -9.70
Spot Palladium 644.99 3.34 +0.52 -19.33
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1725.90 2.40 +0.14 21.42 3072
COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.62 0.31 +0.92 8.65 930
Euro/Dollar 1.3889
Dollar/Yen 76.20
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)