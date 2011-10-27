SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Gold prices edged up on Thursday, hitting their highest levels in more than a month, as safe-haven buying increased with talks on how to solve the euro zone's debt crisis progressing slowly at a key European Union summit.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to a one-month high of $1,726.56 an ounce, before easing to $1,724.05 by 0026 GMT. Gold was headed for a fifth session of consecutive gains, the longest winning streak in more than two months.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1, which also hit a one-month high at $1,728.2, stood at $1,725.90.

* Negotiations with Greece's private creditors on a second rescue package for Athens have broken down, throwing efforts to resolve the euro zone debt crisis into doubt despite progress in boosting the region's rescue fund to one trillion euros.

* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged from the previous session at 1,244.156 tonnes by Oct. 26.

* The U.S. economy appears to be heading into the fourth quarter with solid momentum with demand for a range of long-lasting U.S.-made goods rising at the fastest pace in six months in September and businesses stepping up spending plans.

* Spot platinum rose to a one-month high of $1,600.99 and eased to $1,596.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as the slow progress from European leaders in resolving their debt crisis was enough to satisfy investors, even if early reports from an EU summit were short on detail.

* The euro held up well early in Asia on Thursday with markets, which have all but given up hopes for a comprehensive plan to solve the euro zone debt crisis, seemingly satisfied for now with the sketchy news that is coming out of the EU summit.

DATA/EVENTS 0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Oct 0800 EZ Money-M3 Sep 0900 EZ Business climate Oct 0900 EZ Economic sentiment Oct

Barrick Gold Corp. earnings Q3 1230 U.S GDP Q3 1230 U.S Initial jobless claims Weekly 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Sep 2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Sep 2350 Japan IP forecast Sep

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1724.05 4.60 +0.27 21.46 Spot Silver 33.59 0.20 +0.60 8.85 Spot Platinum 1596.00 7.05 +0.44 -9.70 Spot Palladium 644.99 3.34 +0.52 -19.33 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1725.90 2.40 +0.14 21.42 3072 COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.62 0.31 +0.92 8.65 930 Euro/Dollar 1.3889 Dollar/Yen 76.20 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)