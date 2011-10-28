SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Gold prices held steady on
Friday, on course for its biggest weekly rise in 33 months, as
the euro zone's deal to solve its debt crisis cheered investors
and sank the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,744.89 an ounce
by 0014 GMT, headed for a 6.3-percent rise from a week earlier,
its biggest weekly rise since January, 2009.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 traded nearly flat at $1,746.90.
* Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to
contain the currency bloc's two-year-old debt crisis but are now
under pressure to finalise the details of their plan to slash
Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.
* The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the
third quarter as consumers and businesses stepped up spending,
creating momentum that could carry into the final three months
of the year.
* Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $35.20, on course
for a weekly gain of more than 12 percent, its sharpest since
May 2009.
* Spot platinum rose 0.7 percent to $1,641.49, headed
for its biggest weekly gain since May 2008 with a 9-percent
climb this week.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday,
having suffered its biggest decline in more than two years
against a basket of major currencies after a European debt deal
sparked a massive relief rally in risk assets.
* U.S. stocks surged 3 percent on Thursday as the agreement
by European leaders to help contain the region's debt crisis
lifted a cloud hovering over markets.
DATA/EVENTS
1355 U.S. Consumer sentiment Oct
1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1744.89 0.94 +0.05 22.93
Spot Silver 35.20 0.15 +0.43 14.06
Spot Platinum 1641.49 10.79 +0.66 -7.13
Spot Palladium 665.49 2.84 +0.43 -16.76
TOCOM Gold 4266.00 57.00 +1.35 14.40 35058
TOCOM Platinum 4040.00 120.00 +3.06 -13.97 9393
TOCOM Silver 85.20 4.20 +5.19 5.19 307
TOCOM Palladium 1655.00 69.00 +4.35 -21.08 382
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1746.90 -0.80 -0.05 22.90 2154
COMEX SILVER DEC1 35.21 0.10 +0.28 13.80 424
Euro/Dollar 1.4180
Dollar/Yen 75.91
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)