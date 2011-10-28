SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Gold prices held steady on Friday, on course for its biggest weekly rise in 33 months, as the euro zone's deal to solve its debt crisis cheered investors and sank the dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,744.89 an ounce by 0014 GMT, headed for a 6.3-percent rise from a week earlier, its biggest weekly rise since January, 2009.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 traded nearly flat at $1,746.90.

* Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to contain the currency bloc's two-year-old debt crisis but are now under pressure to finalise the details of their plan to slash Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.

* The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter as consumers and businesses stepped up spending, creating momentum that could carry into the final three months of the year.

* Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $35.20, on course for a weekly gain of more than 12 percent, its sharpest since May 2009.

* Spot platinum rose 0.7 percent to $1,641.49, headed for its biggest weekly gain since May 2008 with a 9-percent climb this week.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest decline in more than two years against a basket of major currencies after a European debt deal sparked a massive relief rally in risk assets.

* U.S. stocks surged 3 percent on Thursday as the agreement by European leaders to help contain the region's debt crisis lifted a cloud hovering over markets.

DATA/EVENTS 1355 U.S. Consumer sentiment Oct 1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0014 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1744.89 0.94 +0.05 22.93 Spot Silver 35.20 0.15 +0.43 14.06 Spot Platinum 1641.49 10.79 +0.66 -7.13 Spot Palladium 665.49 2.84 +0.43 -16.76 TOCOM Gold 4266.00 57.00 +1.35 14.40 35058 TOCOM Platinum 4040.00 120.00 +3.06 -13.97 9393 TOCOM Silver 85.20 4.20 +5.19 5.19 307 TOCOM Palladium 1655.00 69.00 +4.35 -21.08 382 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1746.90 -0.80 -0.05 22.90 2154 COMEX SILVER DEC1 35.21 0.10 +0.28 13.80 424 Euro/Dollar 1.4180 Dollar/Yen 75.91 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)