SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Gold prices inched lower on Friday, extending losses from the previous session, after encouraging signs that Italy is making an effort to ease the political turmoil and avert an economic disaster.

* Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,754.39 an ounce by 0009 GMT, on course for a fourth consecutive session of losses.

* U.S. gold dropped 0.2 percent to $1,756.

* Benchmark Italian bond yields stabilised just below 7 percent on Thursday after the country passed an early test of its ability to fund itself amid signs that political deadlock in Rome may be easing.

* Italy moved closer to a national unity government, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in a bid to avert a euro zone bond market meltdown.

* New U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell last week to their lowest level since early April and the trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September, pointing to a slight improvement in the sluggish economy.

* The euro held tentative gains early in Asia on Friday, having bounced off a one-month low versus the dollar on relief that Italy was able to fund itself in the debt market, albeit at a high cost.

* U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday from the previous session's steep losses as investors latched onto positive corporate and economic news, in the absence of a clear worsening in Europe's debt crisis.

Precious metals prices 0009 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1754.39 -5.20 -0.30 23.60 Spot Silver 33.88 -0.18 -0.53 9.79 Spot Platinum 1619.99 2.25 +0.14 -8.35 Spot Palladium 639.85 -2.95 -0.46 -19.97 TOCOM Gold 4385.00 -23.00 -0.52 17.59 32092 TOCOM Platinum 4069.00 0.00 +0.00 -13.35 5646 TOCOM Silver 83.90 0.00 +0.00 3.58 172 TOCOM Palladium 1602.00 -9.00 -0.56 -23.61 76 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1756.00 -3.60 -0.20 23.54 2449 COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.93 -0.18 -0.53 9.65 370 Euro/Dollar 1.3606 Dollar/Yen 77.62 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

