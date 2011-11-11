SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Gold prices inched lower
on Friday, extending losses from the previous session, after
encouraging signs that Italy is making an effort to ease the
political turmoil and avert an economic disaster.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,754.39 an
ounce by 0009 GMT, on course for a fourth consecutive session of
losses.
* U.S. gold dropped 0.2 percent to $1,756.
* Benchmark Italian bond yields stabilised just below 7
percent on Thursday after the country passed an early test of
its ability to fund itself amid signs that political deadlock in
Rome may be easing.
* Italy moved closer to a national unity government,
following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran
technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in a bid to avert a
euro zone bond market meltdown.
* New U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell last week to
their lowest level since early April and the trade deficit
unexpectedly shrank in September, pointing to a slight
improvement in the sluggish economy.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held tentative gains early in Asia on Friday,
having bounced off a one-month low versus the dollar on relief
that Italy was able to fund itself in the debt market, albeit at
a high cost.
* U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday from the previous
session's steep losses as investors latched onto positive
corporate and economic news, in the absence of a clear worsening
in Europe's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0530 India Industrial Output y/y Sep
1455 US Thomson Reuters/UMich consumer sentiment Nov
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0009 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1754.39 -5.20 -0.30 23.60
Spot Silver 33.88 -0.18 -0.53 9.79
Spot Platinum 1619.99 2.25 +0.14 -8.35
Spot Palladium 639.85 -2.95 -0.46 -19.97
TOCOM Gold 4385.00 -23.00 -0.52 17.59 32092
TOCOM Platinum 4069.00 0.00 +0.00 -13.35 5646
TOCOM Silver 83.90 0.00 +0.00 3.58 172
TOCOM Palladium 1602.00 -9.00 -0.56 -23.61 76
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1756.00 -3.60 -0.20 23.54 2449
COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.93 -0.18 -0.53 9.65 370
Euro/Dollar 1.3606
Dollar/Yen 77.62
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)