* Europe worries linger; physical demand underpins sentiment
* Spot gold technical signals mixed - technicals
* Coming up: US Thomson Reuters/U. Mich consumer sentiment,
Nov; 1455 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Gold prices traded
steady on Friday, following encouraging signs that Italy was
making an effort to ease its political turmoil and avert an
economic disaster, while investors remain nervous about the
unfolding euro zone debt crisis.
The uncertainty in solving the two-year-old debt crisis is
likely to support safe haven interest in gold, but a widespread
sell-off in response to disastrous news out of the euro zone
could sink gold as investors are forced to liquidate their
positions to cover losses elsewhere.
On Thursday, Italy moved closer to a national unity
government, while benchmark Italian bond yields stabilised after
surging to an unsustainable level the day before, easing fears
the euro zone's third-largest economy was slipping into an
economic abyss.
"The whole situation in Europe still worries people -- Italy
bonds, French bonds, euro zone exit," said a Singapore-based
trader, adding the danger of liquidation could hit gold in the
short term.
"I don't think we'll see prices go below $1,700 as physical
demand is expected to resurface if prices drop."
Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,765.75 an ounce
by 0324 GMT, on course for a third straight week of rises with a
0.7 percent gain.
U.S. gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,767.40.
Technical signals for spot gold are mixed as it hovers
around a trendline that rose from the Oct. 20 low of $1,603.49,
said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Investment flows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds
continued, even as gold slumped for three consecutive sessions.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold ETF,
reported a fifth straight day of gains in its holdings --
standing at 1,268.666 tonnes by Nov. 10, highest since late
August.
"Given the ongoing high uncertainties and the current risk
aversion, gold should remain well supported despite the latest
price slump," said Commerzbank in a research note.
Spot platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,631 an ounce,
and spot palladium climbed 1.2 percent to $650.50,
tracking a rebound in industrial metals.
Precious metals prices 0324 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1765.75 6.16 +0.35 24.40
Spot Silver 34.05 -0.01 -0.03 10.34
Spot Platinum 1631.00 13.26 +0.82 -7.72
Spot Palladium 650.50 7.70 +1.20 -18.64
TOCOM Gold 4408.00 0.00 +0.00 18.21 49996
TOCOM Platinum 4092.00 23.00 +0.57 -12.86 10333
TOCOM Silver 84.00 0.10 +0.12 3.70 293
TOCOM Palladium 1635.00 24.00 +1.49 -22.03 148
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1767.40 7.80 +0.44 24.34 10168
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.08 -0.03 -0.09 10.13 1976
Euro/Dollar 1.3623
Dollar/Yen 77.53
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)