* Europe worries linger; physical demand underpins sentiment

* Spot gold technical signals mixed - technicals

* Coming up: US Thomson Reuters/U. Mich consumer sentiment, Nov; 1455 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Gold prices traded steady on Friday, following encouraging signs that Italy was making an effort to ease its political turmoil and avert an economic disaster, while investors remain nervous about the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.

The uncertainty in solving the two-year-old debt crisis is likely to support safe haven interest in gold, but a widespread sell-off in response to disastrous news out of the euro zone could sink gold as investors are forced to liquidate their positions to cover losses elsewhere.

On Thursday, Italy moved closer to a national unity government, while benchmark Italian bond yields stabilised after surging to an unsustainable level the day before, easing fears the euro zone's third-largest economy was slipping into an economic abyss.

"The whole situation in Europe still worries people -- Italy bonds, French bonds, euro zone exit," said a Singapore-based trader, adding the danger of liquidation could hit gold in the short term.

"I don't think we'll see prices go below $1,700 as physical demand is expected to resurface if prices drop."

Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,765.75 an ounce by 0324 GMT, on course for a third straight week of rises with a 0.7 percent gain.

U.S. gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,767.40.

Technical signals for spot gold are mixed as it hovers around a trendline that rose from the Oct. 20 low of $1,603.49, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Investment flows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds continued, even as gold slumped for three consecutive sessions.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold ETF, reported a fifth straight day of gains in its holdings -- standing at 1,268.666 tonnes by Nov. 10, highest since late August.

"Given the ongoing high uncertainties and the current risk aversion, gold should remain well supported despite the latest price slump," said Commerzbank in a research note.

Spot platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,631 an ounce, and spot palladium climbed 1.2 percent to $650.50, tracking a rebound in industrial metals.

Precious metals prices 0324 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1765.75 6.16 +0.35 24.40 Spot Silver 34.05 -0.01 -0.03 10.34 Spot Platinum 1631.00 13.26 +0.82 -7.72 Spot Palladium 650.50 7.70 +1.20 -18.64 TOCOM Gold 4408.00 0.00 +0.00 18.21 49996 TOCOM Platinum 4092.00 23.00 +0.57 -12.86 10333 TOCOM Silver 84.00 0.10 +0.12 3.70 293 TOCOM Palladium 1635.00 24.00 +1.49 -22.03 148 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1767.40 7.80 +0.44 24.34 10168 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.08 -0.03 -0.09 10.13 1976 Euro/Dollar 1.3623 Dollar/Yen 77.53 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)