SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Gold edged up on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as new governments in Italy and Greece rush to combat the debt crisis, soothing investor fears.

* Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,793.69 an ounce by 0008 GMT, building on a rise of nearly 2 percent last week.

* U.S. gold also inched up 0.4 percent to $1,795.20.

* Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government charged with implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered the whole euro zone.

* Greece's new prime minister Lucas Papademos will seek to take advantage of a rare political truce on Monday to push through austerity and radical reform aimed at restoring the country's tattered credibility and staving off bankruptcy.

* Investors will closely watch the result of Italy's bond auction later in the day, after yields spiked to a dangerous level last week.

* The euro and commodity currencies gained ground in Asia on Monday as investors cheered Europe's progress in tackling its debt problems, but traders remained wary as Italy prepares to test market appetite with a bond sale.

* U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher for the week after the Italian senate's approval of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

Precious metals prices 0008 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1793.69 6.37 +0.36 26.37 Spot Silver 34.81 0.20 +0.58 12.80 Spot Platinum 1648.99 14.08 +0.86 -6.70 Spot Palladium 658.22 2.92 +0.45 -17.67 TOCOM Gold 4454.00 44.00 +1.00 19.44 20015 TOCOM Platinum 4119.00 26.00 +0.64 -12.29 3328 TOCOM Silver 85.40 1.80 +2.15 5.43 76 TOCOM Palladium 1645.00 17.00 +1.04 -21.55 65 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1795.20 7.10 +0.40 26.30 2711 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.84 0.16 +0.46 12.61 1252 Euro/Dollar 1.3768 Dollar/Yen 77.15 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)