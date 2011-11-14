* Renewed confidence in euro zone fuels risk appetite

* Spot gold targets $1,820 -technicals

* Coming Up: Italy Treasury auctions (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Gold edged up on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as change in the political leadership in Italy and Greece rekindled hopes on euro zone's resolution to the debt crisis, fueling risk appetite in markets.

Equities and commodities rose after Italy and Greece rushed to form new governments to save the indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Monti will face the first test of confidence when the Treasury auctions up to 3 billion euros of government bonds later today, after yields spiked to unsustainable levels at an auction last week.

"The change in political leadership is calming the financial markets," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures, adding that confidence in the new leaders could fuel risk appetite and push bullion higher.

Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,793.15 an ounce by 0256 GMT, building on a rise of nearly 2 percent last week.

U.S. gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,794.70.

Technical analysis suggested spot could target $1,820 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Although Italy and Greece have embarked on a painful journey to solving their debt problems, the euro zone debt crisis is nowhere near an end, which could support long-term gold prices.

"In the longer term there is still a lot of uncertainty, such as the many challenges Italy faces as to how the new government will implement harsh reforms," said Ong of Phillip Futures.

"The overall backdrop remains supportive of safe haven demand in general."

Activities on the physical market were muted, as buyers shy away at higher prices, dealers said. Premiums in Hong Kong and Singapore were little changed from last week.

"We see very light volume today. Gold could test $1,800 soon, while the $1,750 level provides good support," said a Hong Kong-based dealer.

Platinum group metals led the rise in the precious metals complex. Spot platinum gained 1.2 percent to $1,655.25, and spot palladium rose 1.3 percent to $663.72, tracking strong gains in prices of industrial metals.

Precious metals prices 0256 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1793.15 5.83 +0.33 26.33 Spot Silver 34.74 0.13 +0.38 12.57 Spot Platinum 1655.25 20.34 +1.24 -6.35 Spot Palladium 663.72 8.42 +1.28 -16.98 TOCOM Gold 4452.00 42.00 +0.95 19.39 32879 TOCOM Platinum 4136.00 43.00 +1.05 -11.93 7591 TOCOM Silver 85.50 1.90 +2.27 5.56 151 TOCOM Palladium 1660.00 32.00 +1.97 -20.84 176 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1794.70 6.60 +0.37 26.26 6788 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.78 0.10 +0.28 12.41 3046 Euro/Dollar 1.3764 Dollar/Yen 77.13 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

