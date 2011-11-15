SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Spot gold prices traded little changed on Tuesday, as investors unnerved by an Italian bond auction focused on the scope of the task faced by new governments in Italy and Greece in keeping the region's sovereign debt crisis under control.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.64 an ounce by 0016 GMT.

* U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,780.60.

* Italian government bonds yields rose on Monday as relief over the appointment of a new head of government in Rome gave way to concerns over the size of the task still facing policymakers trying to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe could be living through its toughest hour since World War Two as new leaders in Italy and Greece rushed to form governments and limit the damage from the euro zone debt crisis.

* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, increased their bullish bets in gold futures and options during the week of Nov. 8, as the price of bullion rallied to a 7-week high above $1,800 an ounce, data showed.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as rising bond yields in Italy and other euro-zone countries reminded investors that despite changes in governments, the region's debt crisis could still spin out of control.

* The euro held steady on Tuesday, after sliding against the dollar in the previous session as new governments in Italy and Greece failed to ease fears about the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany GDP flash yy Jul 1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Sep 1000 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Jul 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1330 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Oct 1330 U.S. CPI Oct 1330 U.S. Producer prices mm Oct 1330 U.S. Retail sales mm Oct 1500 U.S. Business inventories mm Sep

China FDI (ytd) Nov

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1778.64 -1.25 -0.07 25.30 Spot Silver 34.25 0.04 +0.12 10.99 Spot Platinum 1639.74 2.25 +0.14 -7.23 Spot Palladium 659.49 -0.26 -0.04 -17.51 TOCOM Gold 4416.00 -31.00 -0.70 18.42 17877 TOCOM Platinum 4086.00 -34.00 -0.83 -12.99 3731 TOCOM Silver 84.10 -1.10 -1.29 3.83 131 TOCOM Palladium 1645.00 -5.00 -0.30 -21.55 66 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1780.60 2.20 +0.12 25.27 747 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.29 0.26 +0.77 10.81 801 Euro/Dollar 1.3629 Dollar/Yen 77.12 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)