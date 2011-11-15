* Italian bond yields rise despite new government
* Physical market quiet as prices are rangebound
* Spot gold may fall to $1,735.69 - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. retail sales, Oct; 1330 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Spot gold prices inched
down on Tuesday, as investors unnerved by an Italian bond
auction focused on the scope of the task faced by new
governments in Italy and Greece in keeping the region's
sovereign debt crisis under control.
Though gold is supported by its safe-haven allure, it is
prone to spillover from the heavy sell-off in the wider
financial market, where sentiment remains fickle over Europe's
painful journey en route to solving its debt crisis.
Asian shares fell as a rise in euro zone bond yields
reflected lingering doubts about the ability of politicians in
Italy and Greece to push through painful reforms to resolve
their debt crises and win market confidence.
"There is a much greater likelihood of its ending badly,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
"Whether it means the euro would dissolve is a different
question, but the government bond market seems to be
deteriorating. A lot of people in the market still have the idea
that gold would be a reasonable thing to hold while the
situation plays out."
Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,776.44 an
ounce by 0307 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.
U.S. gold was little changed at $1,778.10.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall to
$1,735.69 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
Spot gold has attempted to break above $1,800 over the past
week, and the failure has contributed to thin trading volumes on
the physical market of Asia.
"At this price level there is not much interest around,
since it looks like we can't break above $1,800," said Ronald
Leung, a physical dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong
Kong.
"If we see prices drop below $1,750, some buyers may enter
the market."
Gold bar premiums in Hong Kong remained in a range of $1 to
$1.50 an ounce above spot prices, Leung added.
Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, increased their bullish bets in gold futures and
options during the week of Nov. 8, as the price of bullion
rallied to a 7-week high above $1,800 an ounce, data showed.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, reported the first dip in its holdings in
more than two weeks on Monday -- a fall of 0.388 tonnes from the
previous session to 1,268.278 tonnes.
Precious metals prices 0307 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1776.44 -3.45 -0.19 25.15
Spot Silver 34.08 -0.13 -0.38 10.43
Spot Platinum 1640.99 3.50 +0.21 -7.16
Spot Palladium 664.72 4.97 +0.75 -16.86
TOCOM Gold 4410.00 -37.00 -0.83 18.26 31526
TOCOM Platinum 4088.00 -32.00 -0.78 -12.95 9427
TOCOM Silver 84.00 -1.20 -1.41 3.70 224
TOCOM Palladium 1665.00 15.00 +0.91 -20.60 91
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1778.10 -0.30 -0.02 25.09 5797
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.09 0.07 +0.19 10.18 1703
Euro/Dollar 1.3617
Dollar/Yen 77.10
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)