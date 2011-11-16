SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Gold prices edged down on Wednesday, tracking a lower euro on fears the euro zone debt crisis could spread to France, the bloc's second-largest economy, while Greece and Italy struggle to save their economies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,778.09 an ounce by 0016 GMT.

* U.S. gold also inched down 0.2 percent to $1,779.50.

* France came under heavy fire in global markets on Tuesday, reflecting fears that the euro zone's second biggest economy is being sucked into a spiralling debt crisis.

* The euro zone economy grew just 0.2 percent in the third quarter as solid growth in Germany and France was dampened by countries at the sharp end of the debt crisis and economists expect a slide into recession by early next year.

* Hedge fund manager and long-time gold bull John Paulson's move to slash ETF bullion holdings by a third does not appear to be a sign he is abandoning his upbeat view of the metal, industry sources and analysts said.

* Palladium will show its biggest market surplus in four years in 2011, as sales of Russian stocks and disinvestment outweigh record autocatalyst demand, while rising supply of platinum will outpace Chinese jewellery demand and industrial consumption this year and next, according to refiner Johnson Matthey.

* Spot palladium gained 0.2 percent to $661.49, about 23 percent below this year's high at nearly $860 hit in late February.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward formation of a new Italian government and stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy.

* The euro was being slowly eroded in Asia early on Wednesday, having suffered two straight days of declines as the euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf top-rated members such as France.

DATA/EVENTS 0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Nov 1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Oct 1330 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Oct 1330 U.S. CPI mm, sa Oct 1330 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Oct 1330 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Oct 1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Oct 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Nov

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1778.09 -2.91 -0.16 25.27 Spot Silver 34.38 -0.14 -0.41 11.41 Spot Platinum 1634.74 -2.76 -0.17 -7.51 Spot Palladium 661.49 1.11 +0.17 -17.26 TOCOM Gold 4408.00 28.00 +0.64 18.21 22758 TOCOM Platinum 4070.00 -6.00 -0.15 -13.33 5119 TOCOM Silver 84.40 1.00 +1.20 4.20 225 TOCOM Palladium 1649.00 -1.00 -0.06 -21.36 53 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1779.50 -2.70 -0.15 25.19 1039 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.42 -0.04 -0.12 11.23 630 Euro/Dollar 1.3499 Dollar/Yen 77.03 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)