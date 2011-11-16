* Euro zone debt fear boosts dollar
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Gold prices fell more
than half a percent on Wednesday, tracking a lower euro on fears
the euro zone debt crisis could spread to France, the bloc's
second-largest economy, while Greece and Italy struggle to save
their economies.
Gold is a popular buy in times of economic and political
turmoil because of its safe haven allure, although bullion has
moved in close correlation with riskier assets, as harried
investors at times liquidate gold positions to cover losses
elsewhere.
France came under heavy fire in global markets on Tuesday,
reflecting fears the euro zone's second biggest economy is being
sucked into a spiralling debt crisis.
Meanwhile, Italian bond yields rose back above 7 percent, a
level perceived to be unsustainable, and Spanish bond yields hit
a 14-year high.
"That tells you that things are not OK," said Dominic
Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management in
Singapore. "It will give gold some support, although the dollar
is putting some pressure."
Spot gold lost 0.6 percent to $1,770.99 an ounce by
0257 GMT.
U.S. gold also fell 0.6 percent to $1,772.30.
Technical analysis suggested that gold could rise to $1,829
an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Investors are watching the European Central Bank for
potential bond buying action to help the heavily indebted euro
zone states.
"This decision will come up in the first quarter when a huge
amount of maturing debt will need to be financed," said Schnider
of UBS, adding that large-scale bond purchases would help boost
gold prices.
Asia's physical gold market lacked excitement, as bullion
prices were trapped in a tight range over the past few days.
"The dollar strength has weakened local currencies, which
has tempered buying interest," said a physical dealer in
Singapore.
Gold priced in Indian rupees rose to a record of 90,537.13
rupees per ounce earlier this week, while dollar-denominated
gold languished about 8 percent below its record of $1,920.30
hit in early September.
Palladium will show its biggest market surplus in four years
in 2011, as sales of Russian stocks and disinvestment outweigh
record autocatalyst demand, while a rising supply of platinum
will outpace Chinese jewellery demand and industrial consumption
this year and next, according to refiner Johnson Matthey.
Precious metals prices 0257 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1770.99 -10.01 -0.56 24.77
Spot Silver 34.19 -0.33 -0.96 10.79
Spot Platinum 1618.90 -18.60 -1.14 -8.41
Spot Palladium 655.47 -4.91 -0.74 -18.02
TOCOM Gold 4390.00 10.00 +0.23 17.73 41640
TOCOM Platinum 4033.00 -43.00 -1.05 -14.12 9941
TOCOM Silver 83.80 0.40 +0.48 3.46 363
TOCOM Palladium 1640.00 -10.00 -0.61 -21.79 111
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1772.30 -9.90 -0.56 24.69 8883
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.22 -0.24 -0.70 10.59 1670
Euro/Dollar 1.3451
Dollar/Yen 77.06
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
