SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Spot gold traded steady
on Thursday, after dropping more than 1 percent in the previous
session, in tandem with riskier assets as the fear of spreading
euro zone debt crisis weighed on market sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,763.90 an ounce
by 0026 GMT, off a one-week low of $1,753.39 hit on Wednesday.
* U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,765.30.
* France and Germany, Europe's two key powers, clashed on
Wednesday over whether the European Central Bank should
intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating
debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm markets.
* Bond market turmoil is spreading across Europe. Italian
10-year bond yields have risen above 7 percent,
unaffordable in the long term. Yields on bonds issued by France,
the Netherlands and Austria -- which, along with Germany, form
the core of the euro zone -- have also climbed.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings jumped 9.077 tonnes from
the previous session to 1,277.355 tonnes by Nov. 16, highest
since late August.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with selling accelerating
late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact
of the euro zone's debt crisis on the global economy and the
banking system.
* The euro wallowed at five-week lows versus the dollar and
yen in Asia on Thursday as bond market turmoil spread across
Europe, sparking calls for the European Central Bank to
intervene more forcefully in markets.
DATA/EVENTS
1330 U.S. Housing starts/building permits Oct
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1500 U.S. Philadelphia Fed Business Activity Index Nov
ECB Governing Council meeting
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1763.90 1.61 +0.09 24.27
Spot Silver 33.76 0.08 +0.24 9.40
Spot Platinum 1618.49 5.84 +0.36 -8.43
Spot Palladium 644.03 -0.69 -0.11 -19.45
TOCOM Gold 4370.00 2.00 +0.05 17.19 26326
TOCOM Platinum 4026.00 11.00 +0.27 -14.27 4035
TOCOM Silver 82.90 -1.20 -1.43 2.35 158
TOCOM Palladium 1613.00 0.00 +0.00 -23.08 89
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1765.30 -9.00 -0.51 24.19 1937
COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.78 -0.05 -0.14 9.16 916
Euro/Dollar 1.3447
Dollar/Yen 77.05
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)