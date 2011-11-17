* SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise despite price weakness

* Silver investment demand to support price strength in 2012 - GFMS

* Spot gold could fall to $1,728-$1,735.69 - technicals

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims; 1330 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Spot gold edged lower on Thursday, tracking losses in riskier assets, as the markets remain jittery over the euro zone debt crisis while the bloc's political wrangling continues.

France and Germany clashed over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating crisis, while the bond market turmoil is spreading across Europe, making investors grow increasingly nervous.

Gold has been tracking equities and other commodities in recent months, as investors are forced to sell their profitable gold positions to cover losses elsewhere during such economic and political turbulence.

Investors favoured the traditional safe haven of the dollar, pushing the greenback up nearly half a percent against a basket of currencies, while the euro wallowed at five-week lows versus the dollar and yen.

"The U.S. dollar is strong and there does not seem to be a good solution for Europe," said a Hong Kong-based dealer. "The technical picture looks weak and gold is probably not going to break above $1,800 soon."

Technical analysis suggested spot gold could fall into the range of $1,728 and $1,735.69 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Spot gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,758.99 an ounce by 0217 GMT, off a one-week low of $1,753.39 hit on Wednesday.

U.S. gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,760.60.

Although spot gold prices declined 1.5 percent so far this week, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust gained 8.69 tonnes, on course for a fourth week of consecutive rise.

SILVER TO STAY STRONG

The average price of silver could rise to $45 an ounce in 2012, from $35.66 this year, as investment demand is expected to support it, said metals consultancy GFMS, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

"The main driver of the price remains investment demand, which has absorbed the substantial market surplus...that has characterised the silver market in 2011," GFMS said.

World investment demand for silver, including coins and metals, is expected to reach 278 million ounces this year, its second highest volume after 2010. Further gains are expected for 2012, it also said.

The global fabrication demand for silver is forecast to grow 4 percent in 2011, supported by rising industrial demand despite weaker global economic backdrop, it also said.

Spot silver inched up 0.2 percent to $33.74 an ounce, down 32 percent from a record high of $49.51 hit in late April, but still up 9.3 percent so far this year.

Precious metals prices 0217 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1758.99 -3.30 -0.19 23.92 Spot Silver 33.74 0.06 +0.18 9.33 Spot Platinum 1611.49 -1.16 -0.07 -8.83 Spot Palladium 643.99 -0.73 -0.11 -19.45 TOCOM Gold 4359.00 -9.00 -0.21 16.89 38853 TOCOM Platinum 4008.00 -7.00 -0.17 -14.65 6379 TOCOM Silver 82.70 -1.40 -1.66 2.10 228 TOCOM Palladium 1610.00 -3.00 -0.19 -23.22 116 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1760.60 -13.70 -0.77 23.86 5723 COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.77 -0.05 -0.15 9.15 1690 Euro/Dollar 1.3452 Dollar/Yen 77.00 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months