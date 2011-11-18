SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Gold traded steady on Friday, after falling 2.4 percent in the previous session as worries about the escalating euro zone debt crisis triggered a sell-off in riskier assets that spilled into precious metals.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,723.89 an ounce by 0031 GMT, on course for a weekly drop of 3.5 percent, its sharpest one-week decline since late September.

* Spot gold rebounded to above its 50-day moving average, but the 50-day moving average is close to crossing below the 100-day moving average, seen as a bearish technical signal.

* U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,725.

* Investors are worried that euro zone nations are spiraling deeper and deeper into the debt crisis, as borrowing costs for France and Spain rose sharply on the backdrop of violent anti-austerity protests in Greece.

* As spot gold posted its biggest one-day drop since the end of September, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, jumped nearly 1 percent from the previous session to a three-month high of 1,289.46 tonnes.

* Spot silver gained 0.3 percent to $31.77, on course for a weekly decline of 8.5 percent, its sharpest weekly fall since late September. It dropped nearly 6 percent in the previous session, the biggest one-day fall since Sept. 28.

MARKET NEWS

* Trigger-happy investors dumped U.S. stocks on Thursday, scared by the market's sudden fall through a key technical level brought on by more worries about Europe's debt troubles.

* The U.S. dollar held firm in Asia on Friday, while the euro was surprisingly resilient with European banks seen repatriating funds back home as signs of funding stress grew amid a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Producer prices Oct 1500 U.S. Leading indicators Oct 1530 U.S. ECRI Weekly Oct

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0031 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1723.89 2.70 +0.16 21.45 Spot Silver 31.77 0.09 +0.28 2.95 Spot Platinum 1583.24 5.25 +0.33 -10.42 Spot Palladium 608.47 3.00 +0.50 -23.89 TOCOM Gold 4267.00 -102.00 -2.33 14.43 53752 TOCOM Platinum 3934.00 -99.00 -2.45 -16.23 7805 TOCOM Silver 77.70 -5.60 -6.72 -4.07 563 TOCOM Palladium 1521.00 -85.00 -5.29 -27.47 362 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1725.00 4.80 +0.28 21.36 1749 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.77 0.27 +0.85 2.67 1526 Euro/Dollar 1.3462 Dollar/Yen 76.96 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)