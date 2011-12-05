SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Gold prices edged higher on Monday, after posting their sharpest weekly rise in more than a month, as investors expect euro zone leaders to craft a concrete solution to the debt crisis at a key European Union summit later in the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,751.59 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after rising nearly 4 percent in the previous week.

* U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,755.90.

* Investors expect European politicians to come up with a definitive resolution of the two-year-old debt crisis on Friday. The European Central Bank is scheduled to hold its last policy meeting of the year on Thursday, and is likely to cut interest rates and announce new long-term liquidity tenders.

* Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti unveiled a 30-billion-euro ($40.3 billion) package of austerity measures on Sunday, raising taxes and increasing the pension age in a drive to shore up Italy's strained finances and stave off a crisis that threatens to overwhelm the euro zone.

* As the euro zone and global markets face a crucial week, managed money cut its net long positions in U.S. gold futures and options for a second consecutive week.

* Spot palladium rose nearly half a percent to $645.25 an ounce, extending a 14-percent rise from the previous week -- its biggest one-week gain in more than three years.

MARKET NEWS

* Dow and S&P index futures opened higher on Sunday, suggesting the previous week's rally -- the biggest in almost three years -- could be extended in the coming week.

* The euro got off to a choppy start on Monday in what is likely to be a recurring theme this week as hopes for a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis wax and wane in the leadup to yet another European Union summit.

DATA/EVENTS 0230 China Markit Services PMI Nov 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Nov 2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Revised Jul

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1751.59 5.84 +0.33 23.40 Spot Silver 32.78 0.22 +0.68 6.22 Spot Platinum 1553.00 5.94 +0.38 -12.14 Spot Palladium 645.25 3.06 +0.48 -19.29 TOCOM Gold 4401.00 29.00 +0.66 18.02 29402 TOCOM Platinum 3920.00 -1.00 -0.03 -16.52 4184 TOCOM Silver 81.50 -0.10 -0.12 0.62 166 TOCOM Palladium 1634.00 33.00 +2.06 -22.08 229 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1755.90 4.60 +0.26 23.53 2286 COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.85 0.16 +0.49 6.16 659 Euro/Dollar 1.3407 Dollar/Yen 78.02 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months