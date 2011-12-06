SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Spot gold traded steady
on Tuesday, after posting its biggest daily loss in two weeks in
the previous session on fears of a possible credit rating
downgrade for euro zone nations by Standard & Poor's.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,720.79 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, after a 1.4-percent drop in the previous session.
* U.S. gold dropped 0.6 percent to $1,725.
* Standard & Poor's on Monday warned it may carry out an
unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU
leaders fail to reach an agreement on how to solve the region's
debt crisis in a summit later this week.
* The leaders of France and Germany agreed a master plan
involving treaty change on Monday to impose budget discipline
across the euro zone as a top rating agency piled on pressure
for a rapid solution to the EU debt crisis.
* Cheap valuations offer potential for double-digit returns
on global equities in 2012, with emerging markets likely to do
especially well, the CIO of HSBC's wealth management division
said on Monday, adding he had raised equity exposure at the
expense of gold.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks gained on Monday, but the day's rally was
dampened by news that Germany and other top-rated European
nations could see their credit ratings cut.
* The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Tuesday after
Standard & Poor's said it was reviewing the credit ratings of
euro zone countries, including top-rated Germany, for a possible
downgrade.
DATA/EVENTS
0330 Australia RBA cash rate Dec 2011
1100 Brazil GDP yy Jul 2011
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 Canada BoC rate decision
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1720.79 -0.70 -0.04 21.23
Spot Silver 32.05 0.03 +0.09 3.86
Spot Platinum 1520.99 4.50 +0.30 -13.95
Spot Palladium 629.40 -0.82 -0.13 -21.28
TOCOM Gold 4312.00 -69.00 -1.57 15.63 28388
TOCOM Platinum 3830.00 -65.00 -1.67 -18.44 4968
TOCOM Silver 79.40 -1.90 -2.34 -1.98 134
TOCOM Palladium 1596.00 -25.00 -1.54 -23.89 152
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1725.00 -9.50 -0.55 21.36 1362
COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.14 -0.23 -0.72 3.88 246
Euro/Dollar 1.3393
Dollar/Yen 77.83
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
