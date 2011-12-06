* Trade thin ahead of key events in Europe, year-end
* Asia's physical gold market remain sluggish
* Coming up: Greek parliament vote on 2012 austerity budget
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Spot gold traded steady
on Tuesday, after posting its biggest daily loss in two weeks in
the previous session on fears of a possible mass credit rating
downgrade for euro zone nations by Standard & Poor's.
The ratings agency announced the warning just as the leaders
of France and Germany agreed a master plan involving treaty
change to impose budget discipline across the euro zone, ahead
of the key European Union summit on Friday.
Lack of swift action on the two-year-old euro zone
debt crisis would not only split up the 17-nation single
currency bloc, but also endanger the global economy.
"The two far-reaching events later this week combined with
the year-end factor -- it's a recipe for thin trade and
potentially volatile trade," said Nick Trevethan, senior
commodities strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
Besides the European Union summit, investors are also
watching the rate decision by the European Central Bank on
Thursday.
Many traders have closed books to lock in profit before the
end of the year, reducing liquidity in the market.
The dollar index edged higher at the expense of the
precarious state of the euro, weighing on dollar-priced
commodities.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,720.26 an ounce by
0255 GMT, after a 1.4-percent drop in the previous session.
On the chart, spot gold traded below the 100-day moving
average at $1,726.38, which it broke below in the previous
session.
U.S. gold lost 0.6 percent to $1,724.20.
PHYSICAL TRADING THIN; PARTICIPANTS AWAIT DIRECTION
Asia's bullion market remained in thin trade as well, as the
volatility and lack of clear direction deterred buyers.
"The market is very slow, and we don't see much demand from
Thailand, Indonesia or even India," said a Singapore-based
dealer. "The weak rupee in India has pushed up buying costs a
lot and effectively stopped buyers."
The premium on gold bars in Singapore remained around $1 an
ounce over spot prices, the dealer added.
"While the volatility in the market persists, physical
market players will remain aloof and shy, waiting for things to
settle down and clear direction to come out before they re-enter
the market," said Trevethan of ANZ.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust, stayed unchanged at 1,297.929
tonnes by Dec. 5, just below a nearly four-month high of
1,298.534 tonnes hit on Nov. 30.
Precious metals prices 0255 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1720.26 -1.23 -0.07 21.19
Spot Silver 32.04 0.02 +0.06 3.82
Spot Platinum 1513.49 -3.00 -0.20 -14.37
Spot Palladium 627.68 -2.54 -0.40 -21.49
TOCOM Gold 4305.00 -76.00 -1.73 15.45 46014
TOCOM Platinum 3805.00 -90.00 -2.31 -18.97 9279
TOCOM Silver 79.30 -2.00 -2.46 -2.10 185
TOCOM Palladium 1593.00 -28.00 -1.73 -24.03 167
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1724.20 -10.30 -0.59 21.30 7151
COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.12 -0.25 -0.78 3.81 894
Euro/Dollar 1.3375
Dollar/Yen 77.75
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
