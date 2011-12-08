SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Gold inched lower on Thursday, tracking a slightly weaker euro, as investors await a rate decision from the European Central Bank later in the day before the region's leaders gather on Friday to find ways to resolve a mounting debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,736.44 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after two consecutive sessions of gains.

* U.S. gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,741.40.

* All eyes are on a policy meeting of the European Central Bank later today, and the bank is expected to cut rates and unveil a new plan of bank aid.

* France and Germany are to sound out conservative European leaders on Thursday about their plan to defuse the euro zone's debt crisis, eager to rally support before a high-stakes EU summit on Friday.

* But pessimistic comments from EU paymaster Germany and new figures exposing deepening stress among Europe's banks dented financial market hopes of a turning point in the euro zone's debt crisis at the summit.

* Standard & Poor's warned on Wednesday that it could cut the credit ratings of the European Union and large euro-zone banks if a mass downgrade of euro-zone countries materializes.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on Thursday, continuing to consolidate ahead of an expected European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut decision and a crucial EU leaders summit.

* Hopes the euro zone will figure out a solution to its ongoing debt crisis inspired enough buying to push U.S. stocks to a third day of gains on Wednesday in light trading.

DATA/EVENTS 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Dec 1245 EZ ECB rate decision Dec 2350 Japan GDP revised qq Jul

PRICES Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1736.44 -4.90 -0.28 22.33 Spot Silver 32.40 -0.08 -0.25 4.99 Spot Platinum 1514.74 -5.26 -0.35 -14.30 Spot Palladium 671.13 -1.92 -0.29 -16.06 TOCOM Gold 4343.00 15.00 +0.35 16.47 22284 TOCOM Platinum 3807.00 -36.00 -0.94 -18.93 4073 TOCOM Silver 80.30 -0.40 -0.50 -0.86 108 TOCOM Palladium 1693.00 0.00 +0.00 -19.27 252 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1741.40 -3.40 -0.19 22.51 1443 COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.46 -0.17 -0.51 4.91 169 Euro/Dollar 1.3393 Dollar/Yen 77.63 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)