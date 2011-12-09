* EU fails to win support from 27 numbers to change treaty
* Spot gold seen to test $1,700/oz if summit disappoints
* Coming up: EU summit
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Gold prices traded steady
on Friday, as investors watched the progress of a crucial
European Union summit with dwindling confidence that it would
produce a cure for the two-year-old debt crisis.
The European Union failed to secure backing from all 27
countries to change the EU treaty at a summit on Friday, meaning
any deal will now likely involve the 17 euro zone countries plus
any others that want to join, three EU diplomats said.
The summit is unlikely to produce a definitive plan to solve
the euro zone debt crisis, but the single-currency bloc will
survive in its current form, a slim majority of economists
polled by Reuters said earlier.
"A day or two is not enough to solve the problem in Europe,"
said Ronald Leung, a physical dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers
in Hong Kong. "If we don't see any concrete outcome from the
summit, gold is likely to test $1,700, and $1,680 after that."
The overnight price drop to near $1,700 failed to inspire
much physical buying interest, as most market participants are
cautiously watching the euro zone events play out in a market
that lacks clear direction.
"Prices are likely to range between $1,700 to $1,750 towards
the end of the year, and market activities are thinning ahead of
holidays."
Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,712.39 an ounce
by 0310 GMT, on course for a fall of nearly 2 percent on the
week, its third week of losses in the past four.
U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,717.
China's annual inflation rate in November tumbled to its
lowest level in more than a year, fuelling hopes for more
monetary easing, which could underpin sentiment in industrial
metals as well as precious metals with industrial exposure, such
as silver, platinum and palladium.
"It's relatively bullish news for silver," said a
Shanghai-based trader, "We don't know if any more easing policy
would be announced by the end of the year, but at least we are
sure there won't be any more tightening."
"Fabricators are facing a very tough environment, especially
on the credit front. A recovery in liquidity will certainly be
welcomed."
But the uncertainty around the euro zone's fate and its
impact on the global economy remain the overarching concern in
the market.
Spot silver edged up 0.2 percent to $31.70, but still
on course for a weekly decline of 2.6 percent.
On Saturday, China is due to release the preliminary
November trade data, which is expected to show a pickup in
commodities imports. However, the global economic uncertainty
and slower domestic growth could dampen demand in the months
ahead.
Spot palladium lost 0.9 percent to $665.22, but
headed for a 4-percent rise on the week, its second week of
gains in a row.
Precious metals prices 0310 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1712.39 4.60 +0.27 20.64
Spot Silver 31.70 0.07 +0.22 2.72
Spot Platinum 1494.49 3.49 +0.23 -15.45
Spot Palladium 665.22 -5.78 -0.86 -16.80
TOCOM Gold 4286.00 -61.00 -1.40 14.94 42750
TOCOM Platinum 3761.00 -39.00 -1.03 -19.91 8930
TOCOM Silver 78.20 -2.10 -2.62 -3.46 315
TOCOM Palladium 1670.00 -32.00 -1.88 -20.36 326
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1717.00 3.60 +0.21 20.80 6736
COMEX SILVER MAR2 31.76 0.22 +0.70 2.65 947
Euro/Dollar 1.3331
Dollar/Yen 77.68
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)