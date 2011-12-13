SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Spot gold traded steady on Tuesday, after staging its biggest one-day decline in nearly three months in the previous session, as anxiety about the euro zone's debt crisis resurfaced and led to a technical breakdown.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,663.68 an ounce by 0034 GMT, off $1,657.04 hit in the previous session, its lowest since late October.

* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,667.70.

* The euphoria after European leaders agreed to deepen economic ties in the region faded quickly on Monday, leading to sharp falls in commodities and equities markets.

* The EU agreement did little to satisfy ratings agencies, and investors were bracing for a possible mass downgrade of euro zone nations as soon as this week.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to hold off on easing monetary policy for a second meeting in a row as it gauges the impact of Europe's crisis on the U.S. economy and ponders additional transparency steps.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, reported that its holdings dropped 0.605 tonnes to 1,294.796 tonnes by Dec 12, lowest in three weeks.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned that European leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.

* The euro wallowed at two-month lows in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies also nursed heavy losses as investors braced for a possible mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign credit ratings as soon as this week.

DATA/EVENTS 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1330 U.S. Retail sales mm Nov 1500 U.S. Business inventories mm Oct 1915 U.S. FOMC rate decision Dec

PRICES Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1663.68 -2.01 -0.12 17.21 Spot Silver 31.16 -0.12 -0.38 0.97 Spot Platinum 1482.63 3.10 +0.21 -16.12 Spot Palladium 653.25 -4.22 -0.64 -18.29 TOCOM Gold 4176.00 -47.00 -1.11 11.99 39096 TOCOM Platinum 3752.00 -21.00 -0.56 -20.10 3687 TOCOM Silver 77.10 -0.90 -1.15 -4.81 231 TOCOM Palladium 1655.00 -35.00 -2.07 -21.08 82 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1667.70 -0.50 -0.03 17.33 2305 COMEX SILVER MAR2 31.24 0.24 +0.77 0.97 275 Euro/Dollar 1.3179 Dollar/Yen 77.93 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)