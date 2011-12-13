* Physical buying picks up; sentiment remains cautious
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Spot gold slid to a
seven-week low on Tuesday, extending a 2.6-percent decline in
the previous session, as worries about the euro zone debt crisis
continued to grip investors after the euphoria over the European
Union summit agreement faded.
Equities headed for a second day of losses and the euro
languished near a two-month low as investors took fright at the
prospect of mass euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after
the outcome of a "last chance" European Union summit failed to
convince markets.
"It's all about anxiety and worry," said Nick Trevethan,
Senior Commodities Strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Gold is just
getting lumped in with other markets as risky assets, not
necessarily for the right reason."
Wild swings in gold prices since August have tarnished its
reputation as a safe haven, and bullion has moved in tandem with
riskier assets in the past few months.
Spot gold lost 0.7 percent to $1,654.65 an ounce by
0258 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day drop in nearly three
months in the previous session.
U.S. gold declined 0.6 percent to $1,658.70.
The $1,650 level should provide strong support for gold,
analysts said.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, reported that its holdings dropped 0.605
tonnes to 1,294.796 tonnes by Dec. 12, the lowest in three
weeks.
Physical buying picked up in Asia after the sharp decline in
prices, but many were hesitant to buy in bulk ahead of the
year-end, especially as market sentiment remains fragile on
concerns about Europe's troubles, dealers said.
"Demand started to come in last night, but the amount has
not been massive," said a Singapore-based dealer, adding that
jewellers and bullion dealers from Indonesia and Thailand have
been active buyers.
Investors will closely watch for any move by Standard &
Poor's, which last week warned of a possible downgrade of 15
euro zone nations. In addition, the Italian and Spanish bond
sales later this week will be a barometer of market sentiment.
Spot platinum edged up 0.3 percent to $1,483.25 an
ounce, off a seven-week low of $1,476.23 hit in the previous
session.
The gold-platinum spread stood at just above $171 an ounce,
its narrowest level in two weeks, after the sharp price decline
in bullion.
Precious metals prices 0258 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1654.65 -11.04 -0.66 16.57
Spot Silver 31.03 -0.25 -0.80 0.55
Spot Platinum 1483.25 3.72 +0.25 -16.08
Spot Palladium 647.10 -10.37 -1.58 -19.06
TOCOM Gold 4152.00 -71.00 -1.68 11.34 57874
TOCOM Platinum 3752.00 -21.00 -0.56 -20.10 5359
TOCOM Silver 77.00 -1.00 -1.28 -4.94 335
TOCOM Palladium 1635.00 -55.00 -3.25 -22.03 136
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1658.70 -9.50 -0.57 16.69 14007
COMEX SILVER MAR2 31.12 0.11 +0.36 0.57 1065
Euro/Dollar 1.3186
Dollar/Yen 77.91
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
