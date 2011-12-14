SINGAPORE, Dec 14 U.S. gold fell 2 percent
on Wednesday to its lowest in nearly two months, tracking losses
in cash gold prices as the dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting offered no new stimulus.
The dollar index rose to an 11-month high, supported
by reduced expectations of imminent monetary easing following
the Federal Reserve's less pessimistic assessment of the U.S.
economy.
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract tumbled
as much as 2.3 percent to $1,625.3 an ounce, before recovering
to $1,633.60 by 0018 GMT.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,629.79, after
sliding 2 percent in the previous session.
The U.S. gold contract settled at $1,663.10 on Tuesday, more
than $30 higher than the closing price of spot gold.
Investors were bracing for mass credit downgrades in euro
zone nations, after last week's European Union summit failed to
produce a concrete plan to fight the two-year-old debt crisis.
Eyes are on Italy's 5-year debt sales later in the day,
after bond yields rose on Tuesday at the risk of downgrades
across the single currency bloc.
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1629.79 -1.10 -0.07 14.82
Spot Silver 30.73 -0.02 -0.07 -0.42
Spot Platinum 1462.49 -7.50 -0.51 -17.26
Spot Palladium 639.49 -1.73 -0.27 -20.01
TOCOM Gold 4092.00 -53.00 -1.28 9.73 28013
TOCOM Platinum 3695.00 -45.00 -1.20 -21.32 4209
TOCOM Silver 76.10 -0.70 -0.91 -6.05 185
TOCOM Palladium 1615.00 -18.00 -1.10 -22.99 95
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1633.60 -29.50 -1.77 14.93 4205
COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.82 -0.45 -1.42 -0.40 295
Euro/Dollar 1.3035
Dollar/Yen 77.93
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)