SINGAPORE, Dec 14 U.S. gold fell 2 percent on Wednesday to its lowest in nearly two months, tracking losses in cash gold prices as the dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting offered no new stimulus.

The dollar index rose to an 11-month high, supported by reduced expectations of imminent monetary easing following the Federal Reserve's less pessimistic assessment of the U.S. economy.

The most-active U.S. gold futures contract tumbled as much as 2.3 percent to $1,625.3 an ounce, before recovering to $1,633.60 by 0018 GMT.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,629.79, after sliding 2 percent in the previous session.

The U.S. gold contract settled at $1,663.10 on Tuesday, more than $30 higher than the closing price of spot gold.

Investors were bracing for mass credit downgrades in euro zone nations, after last week's European Union summit failed to produce a concrete plan to fight the two-year-old debt crisis.

Eyes are on Italy's 5-year debt sales later in the day, after bond yields rose on Tuesday at the risk of downgrades across the single currency bloc.

Precious metals prices 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1629.79 -1.10 -0.07 14.82 Spot Silver 30.73 -0.02 -0.07 -0.42 Spot Platinum 1462.49 -7.50 -0.51 -17.26 Spot Palladium 639.49 -1.73 -0.27 -20.01 TOCOM Gold 4092.00 -53.00 -1.28 9.73 28013 TOCOM Platinum 3695.00 -45.00 -1.20 -21.32 4209 TOCOM Silver 76.10 -0.70 -0.91 -6.05 185 TOCOM Palladium 1615.00 -18.00 -1.10 -22.99 95 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1633.60 -29.50 -1.77 14.93 4205 COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.82 -0.45 -1.42 -0.40 295 Euro/Dollar 1.3035 Dollar/Yen 77.93 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months