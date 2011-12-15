SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Spot gold traded steady on Thursday after a dropping 3.5 percent in the previous session, as funds sold off holdings before the year-end and fears grew about the euro zone debt crisis after Italian bond yields hit a new high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,577.89 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in nearly three months in the previous session.

* U.S. gold lost nearly 1 percent to $1,571.5, before trimming some losses to trade at $1,581.20.

* Technical selling pressure, together with year-end liquidation by funds, plunged gold to its lowest level since Sept. 26 on Wednesday. The Relative Strength Index on spot gold dived to 27, its lowest in more than three years, indicating an oversold market.

* Spot gold's steep slide on Wednesday through the 200-day moving average, a major support line, points to much lower levels, but the demise of the bull trend is not a foregone conclusion.

* Commodities, stocks and the euro all fell on Wednesday on growing fear of the euro zone debt crisis, as Italy's funding costs reached a new euro era high at auction on Wednesday.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged at 1,294.796 tonnes by Dec. 14.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.

* The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed its lowest level in 11 months, as signs that the European debt crisis could run sent investors fleeing risk assets for US Treasuries.

DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC PMI Flash Dec 0800 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov 0830 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec 0900 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Dec 1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Nov 1330 U.S. Core PPI mm, sa Nov 1415 U.S. Industrial production mm Nov

PRICES Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1577.89 3.70 +0.24 11.16 Spot Silver 29.09 0.22 +0.76 -5.74 Spot Platinum 1411.50 -5.49 -0.39 -20.14 Spot Palladium 614.97 1.27 +0.21 -23.08 TOCOM Gold 3967.00 -150.00 -3.64 6.38 63166 TOCOM Platinum 3571.00 -159.00 -4.26 -23.96 8513 TOCOM Silver 72.40 -4.40 -5.73 -10.62 562 TOCOM Palladium 1548.00 -68.00 -4.21 -26.18 259 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1581.20 -5.70 -0.36 11.24 5195 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.14 0.21 +0.71 -5.82 518 Euro/Dollar 1.2988 Dollar/Yen 78.05 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

