* Italy bond yields rise to new high; Spain bond sales on watch

* Prices may fall further as euro zone worries deepen

* Coming up: Spain bond auctions (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Spot gold wallowed near a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after dropping 3.5 percent in the previous session, as investors remained nervous about the euro zone debt crisis amid the year-end rush to liquidate positions.

Asian shares retreated and the euro and commodities nursed stinging losses on Thursday, as fears grew that the euro zone debt crisis was spinning out of control after Italy's borrowing costs hit a new high in the euro era.

The pessimism on the euro zone, as well as the liquidation of positions by funds, plunged spot gold to its lowest level since late September in its third session of bloodshed.

"It's not only because of the stronger dollar, the year-end fund redemption and margin call demand from other markets also contributed to the sell-off," said a Shanghai-based trader.

"We might see further weakness in prices as the sentiment around Europe remains rather bearish."

Spot gold was little changed at $1,573.29 an ounce by 0311 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in nearly three months in the previous session.

The Relative Strength Index on spot gold dived to 27, its lowest in more than three years, indicating an oversold market.

U.S. gold lost nearly 1 percent to $1,571.5, before trimming some losses to trade at $1,576.60.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall further after breaking below the 200-day moving average, a major support line, but the demise of the bull trend is not a foregone conclusion.

Investors will be watching Spain's debt sales later in the day, as well as inflation and manufacturing purchasing managers index for the euro zone, to gauge the reach of the debt crisis.

"We're in for a long sideways volatile market," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong, "We can go through weeks, if not months, of slow drawn-out process, because it's ultimately a fiscal problem in Europe that needs to be resolved."

Prices are prone to volatile moves at the end of the year on thinning liquidity as many have closed their books for the year and moved to the sidelines of the market, waiting for a fresh start in January.

Despite the steep decline in gold prices, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged at 1,294.796 tonnes by Dec. 14. The holdings edged down 0.6 tonnes, compared to an 8-percent drop in gold prices.

Spot silver gained 0.6 percent to $29.04, off the 2-1/2-month low of $28.48 hit on Wednesday. The metal posted a decline of nearly 6 percent in the previous session, its sharpest since the end of September.

"If we can build a bottom in the range of $25 to $28, prices will be able to slowly rise next year," said the Shanghai-based trader.

China's factory output shrank again in December as manufacturers struggle with waving global demand and tight domestic credit conditions.

Analysts expect China's central bank to further loosen up its monetary policy to avoid a hard landing, which would benefit gold in the long run, as the metal attracts investors seeking a hedge against inflation.

Precious metals prices 0311 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1573.29 -0.90 -0.06 10.84 Spot Silver 29.04 0.17 +0.59 -5.90 Spot Platinum 1407.50 -9.49 -0.67 -20.37 Spot Palladium 613.47 -0.23 -0.04 -23.27 TOCOM Gold 3954.00 -163.00 -3.96 6.03 83839 TOCOM Platinum 3557.00 -173.00 -4.64 -24.25 13072 TOCOM Silver 72.20 -4.60 -5.99 -10.86 750 TOCOM Palladium 1547.00 -69.00 -4.27 -26.23 353 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1576.60 -10.30 -0.65 10.92 14264 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.09 0.15 +0.52 -6.00 1438 Euro/Dollar 1.2987 Dollar/Yen 78.07 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)