* Italy bond yields rise to new high; Spain bond sales on
watch
* Prices may fall further as euro zone worries deepen
* Coming up: Spain bond auctions
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Spot gold wallowed near
a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after dropping 3.5 percent in the
previous session, as investors remained nervous about the euro
zone debt crisis amid the year-end rush to liquidate positions.
Asian shares retreated and the euro and commodities nursed
stinging losses on Thursday, as fears grew that the euro zone
debt crisis was spinning out of control after Italy's borrowing
costs hit a new high in the euro era.
The pessimism on the euro zone, as well as the liquidation
of positions by funds, plunged spot gold to its lowest level
since late September in its third session of bloodshed.
"It's not only because of the stronger dollar, the year-end
fund redemption and margin call demand from other markets also
contributed to the sell-off," said a Shanghai-based trader.
"We might see further weakness in prices as the sentiment
around Europe remains rather bearish."
Spot gold was little changed at $1,573.29 an ounce by
0311 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in nearly
three months in the previous session.
The Relative Strength Index on spot gold dived to 27, its
lowest in more than three years, indicating an oversold market.
U.S. gold lost nearly 1 percent to $1,571.5, before
trimming some losses to trade at $1,576.60.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall
further after breaking below the 200-day moving average, a major
support line, but the demise of the bull trend is not a foregone
conclusion.
Investors will be watching Spain's debt sales later in the
day, as well as inflation and manufacturing purchasing managers
index for the euro zone, to gauge the reach of the debt crisis.
"We're in for a long sideways volatile market," said Jeremy
Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong,
"We can go through weeks, if not months, of slow drawn-out
process, because it's ultimately a fiscal problem in Europe that
needs to be resolved."
Prices are prone to volatile moves at the end of the year on
thinning liquidity as many have closed their books for the year
and moved to the sidelines of the market, waiting for a fresh
start in January.
Despite the steep decline in gold prices, holdings of SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, were unchanged at 1,294.796 tonnes by Dec.
14. The holdings edged down 0.6 tonnes, compared to an 8-percent
drop in gold prices.
Spot silver gained 0.6 percent to $29.04, off the
2-1/2-month low of $28.48 hit on Wednesday. The metal posted a
decline of nearly 6 percent in the previous session, its
sharpest since the end of September.
"If we can build a bottom in the range of $25 to $28, prices
will be able to slowly rise next year," said the Shanghai-based
trader.
China's factory output shrank again in December as
manufacturers struggle with waving global demand and tight
domestic credit conditions.
Analysts expect China's central bank to further loosen up
its monetary policy to avoid a hard landing, which would benefit
gold in the long run, as the metal attracts investors seeking a
hedge against inflation.
Precious metals prices 0311 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1573.29 -0.90 -0.06 10.84
Spot Silver 29.04 0.17 +0.59 -5.90
Spot Platinum 1407.50 -9.49 -0.67 -20.37
Spot Palladium 613.47 -0.23 -0.04 -23.27
TOCOM Gold 3954.00 -163.00 -3.96 6.03 83839
TOCOM Platinum 3557.00 -173.00 -4.64 -24.25 13072
TOCOM Silver 72.20 -4.60 -5.99 -10.86 750
TOCOM Palladium 1547.00 -69.00 -4.27 -26.23 353
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1576.60 -10.30 -0.65 10.92 14264
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.09 0.15 +0.52 -6.00 1438
Euro/Dollar 1.2987
Dollar/Yen 78.07
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
