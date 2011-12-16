SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Spot gold edged up on Friday, but was on course for its biggest weekly drop in nearly three months on a year-end flight to cash, while a smooth Spanish bond auction and upbeat U.S. jobs data may support the sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,576.09 an ounce by 0030 GMT, headed for a weekly decline of 7.8 percent.

* U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,579.30.

* Asian shares posted modest gains and the euro traded steady, as U.S. jobless claims dropped to a 3-1/2-year low last week, suggesting a weak U.S. economy is gradually improving even though factory data proved more mixed.

* Spain saw solid demand for its bonds on Thursday, paying more than 2 percentage points less to borrow over 5-years than Italy a day earlier as budget cuts helped ease concerns it could be among the next to fall in the euro zone's debt crisis.

* The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, said its holdings fell 1.1 percent to 1,279.98 tonnes on Thursday from 1,294.8 tonnes on Wednesday.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, as signs of strength in the economy and higher-than-expected profit at FedEx outweighed more warnings about Europe.

* The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia on Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses after a Spanish bond sale attracted solid demand and upbeat U.S. economic data helped revived risk appetite.

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1576.09 6.44 +0.41 11.04 Spot Silver 29.31 0.19 +0.65 -5.02 Spot Platinum 1403.74 -0.26 -0.02 -20.58 Spot Palladium 617.99 3.74 +0.61 -22.70 TOCOM Gold 3950.00 12.00 +0.30 5.93 32799 TOCOM Platinum 3538.00 30.00 +0.86 -24.66 7478 TOCOM Silver 72.50 1.30 +1.83 -10.49 440 TOCOM Palladium 1554.00 6.00 +0.39 -25.89 413 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1579.30 2.10 +0.13 11.11 1737 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.34 0.06 +0.21 -5.19 522 Euro/Dollar 1.3030 Dollar/Yen 77.82 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)