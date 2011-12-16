* Spot gold headed for biggest weekly loss in nearly 3 mths
* Physical demand strong after price dipped to 2-1/2-mth low
* Coming up: U.S. core CPI, Nov; 1330 GMT
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Spot gold rallied 1
percent on Friday as a smooth Spanish bond auction and upbeat
U.S. jobs data supported sentiment, but prices were on track for
their biggest weekly drop in nearly three months on a year-end
flight to cash.
Solid demand for Spain's bond auction on Thursday and data
showing U.S. jobless claims at a 3-1/2-year low gave a reprieve
to equities and commodities, which have suffered heavy losses
this week.
Gold fell for four sessions straight and was headed for a
weekly decline of more than 7 percent, its biggest since late
September, as funds rushed to liquidate positions with just two
weeks left on this year's calendar.
"People prefer to hold cash in hand at the year end," said
Dick Poon, manager of precious metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong.
Investors are also concerned that euro zone's problem will
drag well into 2012, which may further boost the dollar and
depress dollar-denominated commodities, he added.
Spot gold rallied 1 percent to $1,586.59 and traded
at $1,585.15 by 0326 GMT, off a 2-1/2-month low of $1,560.36 hit
in the previous session.
U.S. gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,587.30.
The Relative Strength Index on spot gold returned to above
30, after dipping below that mark into the oversold territory
earlier this week for the first time in more than three years.
The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR
Gold Trust, said its holdings fell 1.1 percent to a
one-month low of 1,279.98 tonnes on Thursday.
The sharp descent in bullion prices triggered a jump in
buying from Asian countries, although a weak rupee depressed
interest from India, the world's top gold consumer.
"We saw huge physical demand from Thailand and Indonesia,"
said a Singapore-based dealer. "But there isn't much demand from
India, mainly because rupee is very weak."
Gold bar premiums were steady at $1 an ounce over spot
prices in Singapore, but may edge up next week as supply reduces
around Christmas holiday, she added.
A record-low rupee has kept local gold prices at lofty
levels, depressing buying interest despite the ongoing wedding
season.
Spot silver gained 1 percent to $29.41, but on course
for about a 9-percent weekly fall, its sharpest since late
September.
Precious metals prices 0326 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1585.15 15.50 +0.99 11.67
Spot Silver 29.41 0.29 +1.00 -4.70
Spot Platinum 1420.00 16.00 +1.14 -19.66
Spot Palladium 624.97 10.72 +1.75 -21.83
TOCOM Gold 3972.00 34.00 +0.86 6.52 45699
TOCOM Platinum 3579.00 71.00 +2.02 -23.79 12251
TOCOM Silver 72.80 1.60 +2.25 -10.12 623
TOCOM Palladium 1577.00 29.00 +1.87 -24.80 472
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1587.30 10.10 +0.64 11.67 10300
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.44 0.17 +0.57 -4.85 1444
Euro/Dollar 1.3037
Dollar/Yen 77.87
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)