SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Gold prices traded steady on Monday after staging their biggest weekly loss in nearly three months, with investors focused on the euro zone after Fitch threatened to downgrade France.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,597.15 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after dropping 6.5 percent in the previous week.

* U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,600.10.

* Fitch Ratings on Friday warned it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries as it believes a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach."

* Gold prices will fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next three months and are unlikely to retest September's all-time highs until later 2012 at the earliest, according to a Reuters poll.

* Managed money in gold futures and options cut bullish bets for the second consecutive week as the price of bullion fell sharply during the period, the latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

MARKET NEWS

* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.

* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe.

DATA/EVENTS 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Dec

PRICES Precious metals prices 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1597.15 -1.60 -0.10 12.52 Spot Silver 29.54 -0.16 -0.54 -4.28 Spot Platinum 1417.00 0.39 +0.03 -19.83 Spot Palladium 624.97 5.29 +0.85 -21.83 TOCOM Gold 4003.00 25.00 +0.63 7.35 23608 TOCOM Platinum 3566.00 -19.00 -0.53 -24.06 5249 TOCOM Silver 73.20 0.30 +0.41 -9.63 120 TOCOM Palladium 1580.00 1.00 +0.06 -24.65 80 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1600.10 2.20 +0.14 12.57 3103 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.57 -0.11 -0.36 -4.44 191 Euro/Dollar 1.3025 Dollar/Yen 77.83 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)