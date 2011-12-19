SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Gold prices traded
steady on Monday after staging their biggest weekly loss in
nearly three months, with investors focused on the euro zone
after Fitch threatened to downgrade France.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,597.15 an
ounce by 0027 GMT, after dropping 6.5 percent in the previous
week.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,600.10.
* Fitch Ratings on Friday warned it may downgrade France and
six other euro zone countries as it believes a comprehensive
solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and
politically beyond reach."
* Gold prices will fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next
three months and are unlikely to retest September's all-time
highs until later 2012 at the earliest, according to a Reuters
poll.
* Managed money in gold futures and options cut bullish bets
for the second consecutive week as the price of bullion fell
sharply during the period, the latest data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
MARKET NEWS
* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.
* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on
Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three
months, as investors await more developments and ratings
downgrades from Europe.
DATA/EVENTS
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Dec
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1597.15 -1.60 -0.10 12.52
Spot Silver 29.54 -0.16 -0.54 -4.28
Spot Platinum 1417.00 0.39 +0.03 -19.83
Spot Palladium 624.97 5.29 +0.85 -21.83
TOCOM Gold 4003.00 25.00 +0.63 7.35 23608
TOCOM Platinum 3566.00 -19.00 -0.53 -24.06 5249
TOCOM Silver 73.20 0.30 +0.41 -9.63 120
TOCOM Palladium 1580.00 1.00 +0.06 -24.65 80
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1600.10 2.20 +0.14 12.57 3103
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.57 -0.11 -0.36 -4.44 191
Euro/Dollar 1.3025
Dollar/Yen 77.83
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)