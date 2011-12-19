* Gold sees short-term weakness

* Gold to drop in Q1, far from retesting record high -poll

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Gold prices edged lower on Monday after staging their biggest weekly loss in nearly three months, as Fitch's warning on downgrading France kept investors on the edge about the situation in Europe.

Fitch Ratings' warned it may downgrade France and six other euro zone nations as it believes a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach".

Spot gold dropped to its lowest level in nearly three months, and tumbled more than 6 percent last week, sinking under funding stress and disappointment on lack of solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

"In the short term we are seeing greater downside for gold," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures, adding that $1,550 would provide support in the near term.

As financial markets enter the penultimate week of the year, liquidity is expected to shrink with investors closing books for the year, which may leave prices prone to wild swings.

Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,591.89 an ounce by 0235 GMT, after dropping 6.5 percent in the previous week.

U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,594.50.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold may take a while to carve out levels to the downside, but once the closing price is able to regain levels above the 200-day moving average, bullion will resume its longer-term trend.

Gold in recent months has lost its safe-haven allure, as the euro zone debt crisis squeezed dollar funding in the market, pushing up borrowing costs. The turbulence in financial markets has also forced some gold investors to cash out their gold positions to cover losses elsewhere.

Gold prices will fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next three months and are unlikely to retest September's all-time highs until later 2012 at the earliest, according to a Reuters poll.

Managed money in gold futures and options cut bullish bets for the second consecutive week as the price of bullion fell sharply during the period, the latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained unchanged from a day earlier at a one-month low of 1,279.975 tonnes by Dec 17, down 15.426 tonnes, or 1.2 percent from a week earlier.

"The key factors that will determine how supported the gold market is on the downside will be whether the 'sticky' ETP (exchange-traded product) holdings remain relatively stable and whether physical demand responds to much lower prices," said Barclays Capital in a research note.

Precious metals prices 0235 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1591.89 -6.86 -0.43 12.15 Spot Silver 29.26 -0.44 -1.48 -5.18 Spot Platinum 1407.99 -8.62 -0.61 -20.34 Spot Palladium 620.72 1.04 +0.17 -22.36 TOCOM Gold 3990.00 12.00 +0.30 7.00 37129 TOCOM Platinum 3549.00 -36.00 -1.00 -24.43 8224 TOCOM Silver 72.40 -0.50 -0.69 -10.62 268 TOCOM Palladium 1569.00 -10.00 -0.63 -25.18 126 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1594.50 -3.40 -0.21 12.18 9712 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.28 -0.40 -1.33 -5.38 1041 Euro/Dollar 1.3018 Dollar/Yen 77.85 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)