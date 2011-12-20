SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Spot gold hovered below $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors' attention remained glued to the development of the euro zone's debt crisis after the bloc's ministers failed to boost IMF resources to a targeted 200 billion euros.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,598.39 an ounce by 0039 GMT.

* U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,600.80.

* The European Central Bank said that the risks to financial stability in the euro zone have increased considerably in the second half of this year, but a break-up of the single currency bloc is unthinkable.

* Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out.

* U.S. homebuilder sentiment improved in December, rising to its highest level in a year and a half and reinforcing the view the housing market is slowly healing.

* News of the death of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il created uncertainty in the region, which drove investors to abandon riskier assets in favour of the dollar.

MARKET NEWS

* Banks dragged the U.S. stock market lower on Monday, with losses accelerating late after Bank of America's stock price fell below $5 for the first time in nearly three years.

* The euro traded steady on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session on comments from the ECB President Mario Draghi on the risks to euro zone economic growth arising from the debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Dec 0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Dec 0900 Germany Ifo expectations Dec 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1330 U.S. Build permits: change mm Nov 1330 U.S. House starts mm: change Nov 1330 U.S. Housing starts number mm Nov 2350 Japan Exports yy Nov

PRICES Precious metals prices 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1598.39 5.55 +0.35 12.61 Spot Silver 28.89 0.13 +0.45 -6.38 Spot Platinum 1413.24 7.31 +0.52 -20.04 Spot Palladium 609.99 6.20 +1.03 -23.70 TOCOM Gold 4012.00 24.00 +0.60 7.59 19479 TOCOM Platinum 3574.00 25.00 +0.70 -23.89 3922 TOCOM Silver 71.40 -0.60 -0.83 -11.85 138 TOCOM Palladium 1548.00 -1.00 -0.06 -26.18 130 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1600.80 4.10 +0.26 12.62 1288 COMEX SILVER MAR2 28.90 0.03 +0.09 -6.59 224 Euro/Dollar 1.3012 Dollar/Yen 77.97 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen)