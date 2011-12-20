* Gold prices firm in line with euro, but jitters remain
* Price action seen "weak but volatile" into year-end
* South African platinum exports to Switzerland jump in Nov
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Dec 20 Gold prices rose in Europe
on Tuesday as the euro strengthened versus the dollar, but gains
were capped by concerns that policymakers' efforts to address
the euro zone debt crisis are falling short and could keep
European assets under pressure.
Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,606.00 an ounce at
1012 GMT. While spot prices are still up more than 12 percent
this year, analysts say they will likely struggle for traction
from here if the dollar starts strengthening again.
The dollar's gains versus the euro on the back of the crisis
have weighed on gold in recent months, putting the metal on
track for its first quarterly loss in more than three years.
"All the bull-run dynamics are still in place, but you have
this trend of the strengthening dollar, positive data out of the
United States as opposed to weak data out of Europe," said VM
Group analyst Carl Firman.
"A strengthening greenback has traditionally seen gold in
dollar terms decline, and that is what we're seeing. For a safe
haven, you're looking at the dollar really. There's a lot of
volatility in gold, in commodities, in other asset classes."
The euro rose 0.4 percent versus the dollar after yields at
a Spanish treasury bill auction came in lower than expected,
triggering stop-losses on some short positions in the single
currency. Sentiment towards the unit remained fragile however,
as concerns over the debt crisis lingered.
Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources
by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support
for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc
would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out.
"The broader market continues to be dissatisfied with
policymakers' reluctance for the ECB to become the lender of
last resort or boost the euro area stability fund," said Andrey
Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital.
European shares, meanwhile, rose after better-than-expected
German business sentiment data, while safe-haven German bunds
fell.
GOLD SET TO STRUGGLE
Gold prices are set to struggle to make up significant
ground for the rest of the month, with traders wary of adding to
long positions before year-end, analysts said.
Gains are unlikely unless they can move back above their
200-day moving average, a key technical level breached last
week, just above $1,620 an ounce.
"Profit-taking and year-end book squaring by large
investors, including mutual funds and macro hedge funds... help
explain the recent drop in prices," said HSBC in a note.
"Gold prices may stay weak but volatile for the rest of this
year, we believe, as trading volume is likely to dry up in the
run-up to the year-end holidays."
Last week's price drop has stimulated some demand from
Europe and the Middle East, dealers say. Beyond that, analysts
say demand from China ahead of the Lunar New Year in late
January could help support prices.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 1.8
percent at $29.25 an ounce, tracking gold. Spot platinum
was up 1 percent at $1,419.50 an ounce, while spot palladium
was up 1.6 percent at $613.71 an ounce.
Swiss trade data released on Tuesday showed Russia exported
5.16 tonnes of palladium to Switzerland in raw, powdered and
semi-finished form in November.
Russia is the world's biggest palladium supplier, selling
both mined metal and government stockpiles onto the market.
Speculation that its official stocks may be close to exhaustion
have pushed up prices in recent years.
That statistics also showed South African platinum imports
reached their highest monthly level this year in November, at
3.7 tonnes.
"The surge in metal shipments from South Africa could be an
early warning sign which suggests that idle metal which is not
taken up by industrial users is now being parked in the Swiss
clearing system," said Swiss bank UBS in a note.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)