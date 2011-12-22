SINGAPORE, Dec 22 Gold prices traded
steady on Thursday, after a European Central Bank tender failed
to boost market confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle
its debt crisis and knocked gold off a one-week high in the
previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,613.05 an
ounce by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to
$1,615.40.
* Banks gobbled up nearly 490 billion euros in three-year
cut-price loans from the European Central Bank on Wednesday,
easing immediate fears of a credit crunch but leaving unresolved
how much will flow to needy euro zone economies.
* But the ECB tender failed to impress market participants
who doubted if such measures could help solve the euro zone debt
crisis, which drove Italian and Spanish bond yields higher and
the euro lower.
* U.S. home sales rose in November, adding to hints of
recovery, but updated data showed the housing crash was much
deeper than previously thought.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Technology shares slumped on Wednesday and pushed the
Nasdaq down 1 percent after Oracle reported results that cast
doubts on the sector's health, even as broader markets closed
mostly flat in a thinly traded day.
* The euro was on the defensive against the dollar on
Thursday, having shed all the week's gains as investors doubted
a massive 489 billion euro tender by the European Central Bank
(ECB) would solve the EU debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 U.K. Final GDP Q3
1330 U.S. Final GDP Q3
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Chicago Fed Nat'l Activity Index Nov
1455 Thomson Reuters/UMich consumer sentiment Dec
Italy Austerity vote
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0044 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1613.05 -1.74 -0.11 13.64
Spot Silver 29.29 -0.06 -0.20 -5.09
Spot Platinum 1422.00 -1.49 -0.10 -19.55
Spot Palladium 629.00 -2.47 -0.39 -21.33
TOCOM Gold 4054.00 -14.00 -0.34 8.72 26634
TOCOM Platinum 3603.00 -25.00 -0.69 -23.28 4104
TOCOM Silver 72.60 -0.70 -0.95 -10.37 142
TOCOM Palladium 1581.00 5.00 +0.32 -24.61 107
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1615.40 1.80 +0.11 13.65 1736
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.30 0.05 +0.17 -5.30 170
Euro/Dollar 1.3037
Dollar/Yen 78.08
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)