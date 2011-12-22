* Stronger euro, stocks lift gold from lows
* Concerns simmer over breadth of euro zone debt crisis
* Largest gold ETF reports outflow, Indian demand subdued
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Dec 22 Gold was down a touch on
Thursday, recovering from early lows as the euro rose versus the
dollar, but struggling to gain traction as concerns over the
depth of the euro zone crisis simmered and traders held off
taking new positions ahead of year-end.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,609.69 an ounce
at 1057 GMT, recovering from an earlier low of $1,602.04. Prices
are well off the record $1,920.30 an ounce they hit in early
September, but remain up 13 percent on the year.
While in the summer months gold rose strongly in times of
risk aversion as investors sought it out as a safe haven, it is
now moving more in line with assets seen as higher risk, like
stocks and the euro, which tend to rise at the dollar's expense.
"People are not looking gold as a safe haven, and that is
one of the reasons for this lacklustre performance," said
Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg. "I wouldn't be surprised to
see further weakness in gold prices going forward."
"The price increase before was also due to speculative
interest, and that seems to be abating, which I find healthy.
Gold will be forming a bottom in the coming months, and due to
the higher risks ahead, I think prices are likely to increase."
Stock markets rose in Europe, led by banking stocks, and the
euro climbed as buyers hoped the nearly half a trillion euros in
three-year funds that banks borrowed on Wednesday from the
European Central Bank will ease current funding strains.
Safe-haven German government bonds eased a touch. Despite
the cautious optimism that is lifting the markets, concerns
remain that the euro zone debt crisis could worsen.
"While (the loan) may buy vulnerable banks some time, it is
certainly no solution to the wider problem of slow or no
growth," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.
"Furthermore the failure to deal with the failing banks also
puts the good banks under pressure, as there is no discernible
way to distinguish them."
Later in the day, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will
face a confidence vote on approving a 33 billion euro austerity
package for his heavily indebted country.
The threat of mass credit ratings downgrades for euro zone
countries is still hanging over the market, with Standard &
Poor's yet to announce if it will cut ratings on any of the 15
countries it has on credit watch negative.
COMMODITIES FIRM
Among other commodities, oil prices firmed a touch after
data showed a sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks, while base metals
prices were largely higher.
Gold prices are likely to take a breather, analysts said,
after failing to hold above the 200 day moving average near
$1,621 an ounce, which they fell through last week and briefly
rose back above on Wednesday.
"We still see little chance for gains here until year end,"
said VTB Capital in a note. "Gold will stall below short-term
resistance at $1,620, in our view. The market failed to breach
it yesterday, also having tested more resistance at $1,640."
On the physical markets, gold demand in number one consumer
India remained sluggish on Wednesday, dealers in Mumbai said,
largely due to seasonal factors. The period of Khar Mass, which
runs from Dec. 16 to Jan. 14, is considered inauspicious for
gold buying.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, dropped by nearly
389,000 ounces on Wednesday, the fund said.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $29.37 an ounce. Spot platinum was down 0.4
percent at $1,417.28 an ounce, while spot palladium was
down 1 percent at $624.94 an ounce.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey)