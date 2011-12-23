* SPDR holdings drop 1 percent to lowest since early Nov
* Spot gold signals mixed - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods, Nov; 1330 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Gold inched higher on
Friday in thin trade, taking cues from higher equities after
upbeat U.S. economic data encouraged investors, while the
persistent gloom hanging over the euro zone weighed on
sentiment.
Data showing a drop in U.S. jobless claims encouraged modest
gains in equities and commodities. The euro traded steady, on
track to end the year slightly lower against the dollar.
Concerns about the euro zone debt crisis kept investors on
edge. Spanish and Italian bond yields crept higher on Thursday,
even as Italy's Senate passed a vote of confidence in the
government of Prime Minister Mario Monti that put a final seal
on an emergency austerity budget.
Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,611.96 an ounce
by 0254 GMT. It was on course for a weekly rise of nearly 1
percent, snapping two weeks of consecutive losses.
U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,613.90, headed
for a weekly gain of 1 percent.
Technical signals were mixed for spot gold as it is trapped
in the range of $1,597 and $1,618, and a move outside the range
will indicate its next direction, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1 percent from a day
earlier to 1,254.57 tonnes, the lowest since early November.
The ETF saw an outflow of more than 25 tonnes in the past
two sessions, nearly half of its outflow so far this month.
"It's the year-end redemption," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst
at Phillip Futures. "Even though gold suffered sharp declines
recently, the price is still up more than 10 percent this year,
so some investors are cashing in the profit."
Trading volumes were thin as many have closed positions
ahead of the year end. Prices could move higher in the next
month or two as investors return to the market after the
year-end holidays.
"Some investors will start building positions as current
prices are considered low, once we see a rebound in liquidity,"
said a Shanghai-based silver trader.
Spot silver rose 0.6 percent to $29.27 an ounce, but
was on course for a 1.5-percent weekly decline and a monthly
loss of more than 10 percent.
Precious metals prices 0254 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1611.96 6.06 +0.38 13.56
Spot Silver 29.27 0.18 +0.62 -5.15
Spot Platinum 1425.24 6.00 +0.42 -19.36
Spot Palladium 652.56 3.30 +0.51 -18.38
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1613.90 3.30 +0.20 13.54 3762
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.27 0.22 +0.77 -5.40 324
Euro/Dollar 1.3067
Dollar/Yen 78.06
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)