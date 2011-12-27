* Spot gold falls to one-week low of $1,593.04/oz
* Coming up: U.S. Dec consumer confidence; 1500 GMT
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Dec 27 Gold hovered around
$1,600 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines
in the final week of the year with lingering concerns about the
euro zone debt crisis.
Recent upbeat U.S. economic data spurred a rally in riskier
assets including equities and industrial metals, and sent gold
prices up about half a percent last week.
"Gold prices may be under pressure from a strengthening
dollar in the next few months as the brightened economic
prospects in the United States are likely to further boost the
dollar index," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO
Futures.
The dollar index traded steady on Tuesday, and was on
course for a second straight quarter of gains, as fears about
the worsening euro zone debt crisis drove investors to seek
safety in the greenback.
Investors will look for more signs of the recovery in the
world's No.1 economy from data this week, including U.S.
consumer confidence for December due later in the day.
Spot gold fell to a one-week low of $1,593.04 earlier
and recovered slightly to $1,593.65 by 0255 GMT, down 0.7
percent from the previous close.
U.S. gold also slipped 0.7 percent to $1,595.50.
Silver and gold speculators cut their bullish bets for the
third consecutive week in the week to Dec. 20, with silver net
long positions down by more than half, said the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission.
Market participants are also watching Italy's last bond
auctions of the year later this week, after the 10-year Italian
bond yield broke above 7 percent, seen as an
unsustainably high level.
"Although gold outlook remains supported in the medium to
long term by central banks' gold buying, among other factors,
risks such as rising bond yields in Italy will send more safe
haven flow to the dollar and pressure gold," said Li of Shanghai
CIFCO.
Prospects of slower global growth have led some central
banks to loosen their monetary policies. Launch of quantitative
easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank
would provide support for commodities, including gold, analysts
have said.
The European Central Bank should launch a U.S.-style asset
purchase programme if economic conditions change, executive
board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said, opening the door to a
possible policy shift at the bank to combat deflation.
Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust, the world's
biggest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, declined nearly 1
percent on the day to 9,605.79 tonnes by Dec. 23, lowest since
mid-July.
Precious metals prices 0255 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1593.65 -11.31 -0.70 12.27
Spot Silver 28.75 -0.30 -1.03 -6.84
Spot Platinum 1427.25 2.44 +0.17 -19.25
Spot Palladium 653.50 -4.49 -0.68 -18.26
TOCOM Gold 3993.00 -14.00 -0.35 7.08 22548
TOCOM Platinum 3607.00 -34.00 -0.93 -23.19 5564
TOCOM Silver 71.70 -1.50 -2.05 -11.48 305
TOCOM Palladium 1645.00 -10.00 -0.60 -21.55 227
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1595.50 -10.50 -0.65 12.25 5978
COMEX SILVER MAR2 28.74 -0.34 -1.18 -7.11 954
Euro/Dollar 1.3062
Dollar/Yen 77.92
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)