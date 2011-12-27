* Spot gold falls to one-week low of $1,593.04/oz

* Coming up: U.S. Dec consumer confidence; 1500 GMT (Adds comments, details; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 Gold hovered around $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines in the final week of the year with lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

Recent upbeat U.S. economic data spurred a rally in riskier assets including equities and industrial metals, and sent gold prices up about half a percent last week.

"Gold prices may be under pressure from a strengthening dollar in the next few months as the brightened economic prospects in the United States are likely to further boost the dollar index," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures.

The dollar index traded steady on Tuesday, and was on course for a second straight quarter of gains, as fears about the worsening euro zone debt crisis drove investors to seek safety in the greenback.

Investors will look for more signs of the recovery in the world's No.1 economy from data this week, including U.S. consumer confidence for December due later in the day.

Spot gold fell to a one-week low of $1,593.04 earlier and recovered slightly to $1,593.65 by 0255 GMT, down 0.7 percent from the previous close.

U.S. gold also slipped 0.7 percent to $1,595.50.

Silver and gold speculators cut their bullish bets for the third consecutive week in the week to Dec. 20, with silver net long positions down by more than half, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Market participants are also watching Italy's last bond auctions of the year later this week, after the 10-year Italian bond yield broke above 7 percent, seen as an unsustainably high level.

"Although gold outlook remains supported in the medium to long term by central banks' gold buying, among other factors, risks such as rising bond yields in Italy will send more safe haven flow to the dollar and pressure gold," said Li of Shanghai CIFCO.

Prospects of slower global growth have led some central banks to loosen their monetary policies. Launch of quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank would provide support for commodities, including gold, analysts have said.

The European Central Bank should launch a U.S.-style asset purchase programme if economic conditions change, executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said, opening the door to a possible policy shift at the bank to combat deflation.

Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust, the world's biggest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, declined nearly 1 percent on the day to 9,605.79 tonnes by Dec. 23, lowest since mid-July.

Precious metals prices 0255 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1593.65 -11.31 -0.70 12.27 Spot Silver 28.75 -0.30 -1.03 -6.84 Spot Platinum 1427.25 2.44 +0.17 -19.25 Spot Palladium 653.50 -4.49 -0.68 -18.26 TOCOM Gold 3993.00 -14.00 -0.35 7.08 22548 TOCOM Platinum 3607.00 -34.00 -0.93 -23.19 5564 TOCOM Silver 71.70 -1.50 -2.05 -11.48 305 TOCOM Palladium 1645.00 -10.00 -0.60 -21.55 227 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1595.50 -10.50 -0.65 12.25 5978 COMEX SILVER MAR2 28.74 -0.34 -1.18 -7.11 954 Euro/Dollar 1.3062 Dollar/Yen 77.92 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Editing by Sugita Katyal)