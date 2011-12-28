SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Gold edged lower on Wednesday, on track for its third consecutive session of decline, as prices came under pressure from weak technicals.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,589.99 an ounce by 0034 GMT.

* U.S. gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,591.70.

* Gold failed to return to the 200-day moving average, which had been a key support level for about three years during gold's rally and was broken two week earlier.

* Improving labor market conditions lifted U.S. consumer confidence to an eight month high in December, but persistently weak house prices remain an obstacle to faster economic growth.

* Gold exchanges in China outside of two in Shanghai are to be banned, authorities said in a statement released on Tuesday. A number of small gold exchanges had been established in China as rallying gold prices attract investors.

* Italian government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday and were expected to rise further this week with investors growing nervous that thin liquidity may complicate Rome's plans to sell 8.5 billion euros worth of debt.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday after fluctuating between small gains and losses in a light-volume session, as investors took a breather following a 5 percent rally last week.

* The euro hovered above an 11-month trough against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with thin year-end trade set to keep the common currency subdued and as markets awaited the outcome of an Italian bond sale due later in the week.

DATA/EVENTS 0630 India M3 Money Supply 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1355 U.S. Retail sales redbook Weekly 2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Nov 2011

PRICES Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1589.99 -2.30 -0.14 12.01 Spot Silver 28.64 -0.02 -0.07 -7.19 Spot Platinum 1428.00 0.17 +0.01 -19.21 Spot Palladium 659.49 1.00 +0.15 -17.51 TOCOM Gold 3978.00 -19.00 -0.48 6.68 14292 TOCOM Platinum 3599.00 14.00 +0.39 -23.36 4189 TOCOM Silver 71.20 -1.30 -1.79 -12.10 223 TOCOM Palladium 1656.00 18.00 +1.10 -21.03 207 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1591.70 -3.80 -0.24 11.98 804 COMEX SILVER MAR2 28.66 -0.08 -0.30 -7.39 293 Euro/Dollar 1.3069 Dollar/Yen 77.81 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)