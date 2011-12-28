SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Gold edged lower on
Wednesday, on track for its third consecutive session of
decline, as prices came under pressure from weak technicals.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,589.99 an
ounce by 0034 GMT.
* U.S. gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,591.70.
* Gold failed to return to the 200-day moving average, which
had been a key support level for about three years during gold's
rally and was broken two week earlier.
* Improving labor market conditions lifted U.S. consumer
confidence to an eight month high in December, but persistently
weak house prices remain an obstacle to faster economic growth.
* Gold exchanges in China outside of two in Shanghai are to
be banned, authorities said in a statement released on Tuesday.
A number of small gold exchanges had been established in China
as rallying gold prices attract investors.
* Italian government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday and
were expected to rise further this week with investors growing
nervous that thin liquidity may complicate Rome's plans to sell
8.5 billion euros worth of debt.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday after fluctuating
between small gains and losses in a light-volume session, as
investors took a breather following a 5 percent rally last week.
* The euro hovered above an 11-month trough against the
dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with thin year-end trade set to
keep the common currency subdued and as markets awaited the
outcome of an Italian bond sale due later in the week.
DATA/EVENTS
0630 India M3 Money Supply
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1355 U.S. Retail sales redbook Weekly
2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Nov 2011
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1589.99 -2.30 -0.14 12.01
Spot Silver 28.64 -0.02 -0.07 -7.19
Spot Platinum 1428.00 0.17 +0.01 -19.21
Spot Palladium 659.49 1.00 +0.15 -17.51
TOCOM Gold 3978.00 -19.00 -0.48 6.68 14292
TOCOM Platinum 3599.00 14.00 +0.39 -23.36 4189
TOCOM Silver 71.20 -1.30 -1.79 -12.10 223
TOCOM Palladium 1656.00 18.00 +1.10 -21.03 207
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1591.70 -3.80 -0.24 11.98 804
COMEX SILVER MAR2 28.66 -0.08 -0.30 -7.39 293
Euro/Dollar 1.3069
Dollar/Yen 77.81
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)