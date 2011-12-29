SINGAPORE, Dec 29 Gold wallowed near a three-month low on Thursday, remaining under pressure due to a firm dollar, while investors fretted over an important Italian bond auction later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,550.90 an ounce by 0022 GMT, on course for an 11-percent decline in December. It hit a three-month low of $1,549.24 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,552.50.

* The dollar index edged higher, after its surge in the previous session pushed down precious metals, as investors grew increasingly nervous over a Italian bond auction scheduled on Thursday, even after a strong sale of short-term bonds on Wednesday.

* Spot silver dropped nearly 1 percent to a three-month low of $26.78, after prices fell more than 5 percent in the previous session.

* Spot platinum fell to $1,369.75, its lowest in nearly two years, and recovered slightly to $1,370.99.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings were unchanged at 1,254.57 tonnes by Dec 28.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after a hefty year-end rally and the S&P 500 erased gains for the year on renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial health.

* The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having suffered a sudden drop overnight as moves were amplified in poor year-end liquidity after stop-losses were triggered.

DATA/EVENTS 0000 Germany Preliminary CPI Dec 0900 Euro zone Money-M3 annual growth Nov 0900 Italy Business confidence Dec 1330 US Weekly jobless claims 1500 US Pending home sales Nov

Italy Bond sales

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1550.90 -4.29 -0.28 9.26 Spot Silver 26.78 -0.26 -0.96 -13.22 Spot Platinum 1370.99 -11.00 -0.80 -22.43 Spot Palladium 627.99 -6.50 -1.02 -21.45 TOCOM Gold 3884.00 -89.00 -2.24 4.16 37772 TOCOM Platinum 3469.00 -131.00 -3.64 -26.13 9801 TOCOM Silver 66.60 -4.40 -6.20 -17.78 544 TOCOM Palladium 1577.00 -85.00 -5.11 -24.80 160 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1552.50 -11.60 -0.74 9.22 2880 COMEX SILVER MAR2 26.79 -0.45 -1.65 -13.43 687 Euro/Dollar 1.2901 Dollar/Yen 77.86 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)