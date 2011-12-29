SINGAPORE, Dec 29 Gold wallowed near a
three-month low on Thursday, remaining under pressure due to a
firm dollar, while investors fretted over an important Italian
bond auction later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,550.90 an
ounce by 0022 GMT, on course for an 11-percent decline in
December. It hit a three-month low of $1,549.24 in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,552.50.
* The dollar index edged higher, after its surge in
the previous session pushed down precious metals, as investors
grew increasingly nervous over a Italian bond auction scheduled
on Thursday, even after a strong sale of short-term bonds on
Wednesday.
* Spot silver dropped nearly 1 percent to a
three-month low of $26.78, after prices fell more than 5 percent
in the previous session.
* Spot platinum fell to $1,369.75, its lowest in
nearly two years, and recovered slightly to $1,370.99.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings were unchanged at
1,254.57 tonnes by Dec 28.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after a
hefty year-end rally and the S&P 500 erased gains for the year
on renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial health.
* The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having
suffered a sudden drop overnight as moves were amplified in poor
year-end liquidity after stop-losses were triggered.
DATA/EVENTS
0000 Germany Preliminary CPI Dec
0900 Euro zone Money-M3 annual growth Nov
0900 Italy Business confidence Dec
1330 US Weekly jobless claims
1500 US Pending home sales Nov
Italy Bond sales
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1550.90 -4.29 -0.28 9.26
Spot Silver 26.78 -0.26 -0.96 -13.22
Spot Platinum 1370.99 -11.00 -0.80 -22.43
Spot Palladium 627.99 -6.50 -1.02 -21.45
TOCOM Gold 3884.00 -89.00 -2.24 4.16 37772
TOCOM Platinum 3469.00 -131.00 -3.64 -26.13 9801
TOCOM Silver 66.60 -4.40 -6.20 -17.78 544
TOCOM Palladium 1577.00 -85.00 -5.11 -24.80 160
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1552.50 -11.60 -0.74 9.22 2880
COMEX SILVER MAR2 26.79 -0.45 -1.65 -13.43 687
Euro/Dollar 1.2901
Dollar/Yen 77.86
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)