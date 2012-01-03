By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Spot silver jumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, leading gains in the precious metals complex as investors returned to the market in the new year with renewed appetite for risk.

Cash silver rose as much as 2.1 percent to $28.39 an ounce, before easing slightly to $28.21 by 0106 GMT.

The metal, with extensive industrial applications, lost nearly 10 percent in 2011 as worries about the global economy weakened prospects of industrial metals.

Although the global economy still faces uncertainties, investors are prepared to increase bets on riskier assets such as commodities after the year-end credit tightness forced many of them to the sidelines of the market.

"Silver is one of the more appealling trades of the new year, after a lot of positions have been emptied out," said a Singapore-based trader.

"Now the turn of the year has happened and we will probably see silver back on radar screens for some accounts, especially those with healthy tolerance for risk."

Managed money cut net length on U.S. silver futures and options to 6,200 lots in the week ended Dec. 27, its lowest in more than three years, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,571.89 an ounce, after posting a 10-percent rise in 2011.

U.S. gold also rose 0.4 percent, to $1,573.70

Investors will await a raft of U.S. economic data this week, including ISM Manufacturing PMI later in the day, factory orders on Wednesday and non-farm payroll data on Friday.

Precious metals prices 0106 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1571.89 6.48 +0.41 10.74 Spot Silver 28.21 0.41 +1.47 -8.59 Spot Platinum 1402.49 8.49 +0.61 -20.65 Spot Palladium 653.00 3.00 +0.46 -18.32 TOCOM Gold 3887.00 4.00 +0.10 4.24 68736 TOCOM Platinum 3462.00 47.00 +1.38 -26.28 15434 TOCOM Silver 67.20 0.80 +1.20 -17.04 646 TOCOM Palladium 1570.00 -7.00 -0.44 -25.13 373 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1573.70 6.90 +0.44 10.71 3480 COMEX SILVER MAR2 28.23 0.31 +1.11 -8.78 656 Euro/Dollar 1.2950 Dollar/Yen 76.89 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)