SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Gold edged higher on Wednesday, extending a 2.4-percent rise in the previous session on encouraging economic data from the United States and Europe, as well as expectations of further monetary easing in the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,606.09 an ounce by 0015 GMT, after posting its biggest daily gain in more than two months.

* U.S. gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,607.80.

* Spot silver was little changed at $29.62, retaining a 6.4-percent rally in the previous session -- its strongest one-day rise in more than three years.

* Upbeat economic data from the United States and Germany encouraged risk appetite, fuelling rallies in stocks, commodities and the euro.

* Hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may further ease its monetary policy further boosted market sentiment.

* Central banks bought nearly 350 tonnes of gold in the first 11 months of 2011, with Turkey making its largest single increase to its reserves on record in November, according to data from the International Monetary Fund.

MARKET NEWS

* Hoping for something better than 2011's flat stock market, U.S. investors pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin the new year, though questions remain about whether a rally can be sustained.

* The euro held on to overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in nearly two months as investors cut bearish positions in the common currency after upbeat data bolstered risk appetite.

DATA/EVENTS 0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Dec 0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Dec 1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Dec 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1500 U.S. Factory orders Nov

PRICES Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1606.09 3.90 +0.24 2.70 Spot Silver 29.62 -0.01 -0.03 6.97 Spot Platinum 1425.74 0.99 +0.07 2.35 Spot Palladium 661.50 2.09 +0.32 1.77 TOCOM Gold 3967.00 83.00 +2.14 2.16 5739 TOCOM Platinum 3546.00 78.00 +2.25 3.84 936 TOCOM Silver 72.40 5.00 +7.42 9.04 208 TOCOM Palladium 1637.00 67.00 +4.27 3.80 13 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1607.80 7.30 +0.46 2.62 1200 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.62 0.04 +0.15 6.07 197 Euro/Dollar 1.3048 Dollar/Yen 76.70 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)