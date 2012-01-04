* Asia's physical market lukewarm; supply to improve next week

* Spot gold targets $1,629 - technicals

* Coming up: U.S. factory orders, Nov; 1500 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Spot gold lost half a percent on Wednesday, shedding the previous session's strong gains on encouraging economic data from the United States and Europe, although the fall may be capped by rising concerns on Iran.

Bullion began the year by recouping all of last week's losses to post its largest daily rise since Oct. 25 and analysts say gold may benefit from its safe haven appeal despite concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

"Gold may not be a safe haven in financial turmoil, but it does seem to function as a safe haven against real-world geopolitical risks," said Nick Trevethan, Senior Commodity Strategist at ANZ.

Spot gold lost nearly half percent to $1,594.59 an ounce by 0328 GMT, after rising 2.4 percent in the previous session.

U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,596.60.

Technical analysis suggested spot gold could rise to $1,629 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Gold has moved in line with the euro which edged lower after rallying on Tuesday together with commodities and equities, buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data and two-decade-low unemployment in Germany.

Asia's bullion market remained lukewarm, while physical supply remained tight as refineries are just restarting operations after the holidays.

"Physical supply is expected to improve next week," said a Singapore-based dealer, adding that Asian buyers will be searching for kilo bars to meet demand ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Premiums on gold bars in Singapore were quoted in the range of $1.30 to $2 an ounce above spot prices, dealers said.

Despite a 10-percent drop in gold prices in December, spot gold still scored a 10-percent rally in 2011, its 11th straight year of growth, with help from surging investment demand from individuals and rising central bank purchases.

In the first 11 months of 2011, central banks around the world bought nearly 350 tonnes of gold, with Turkey making its largest single increase to its reserves on record in November, according to data from the International Monetary Fund.

Precious metals prices 0328 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1594.59 -7.60 -0.47 1.97 Spot Silver 29.23 -0.40 -1.35 5.56 Spot Platinum 1416.24 -8.51 -0.60 1.67 Spot Palladium 654.50 -4.91 -0.74 0.69 TOCOM Gold 3933.00 49.00 +1.26 1.26 31194 TOCOM Platinum 3521.00 53.00 +1.53 1.53 10647 TOCOM Silver 71.30 3.90 +5.79 5.79 961 TOCOM Palladium 1620.00 50.00 +3.18 3.18 200 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1596.60 -3.90 -0.24 1.90 8602 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.22 -0.35 -1.19 4.66 1379 Euro/Dollar 1.3029 Dollar/Yen 76.66 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Sugita Katyal)