SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Gold traded steady on
Thursday, off a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as
escalating concerns on Iran pushed up oil prices and investors
awaited a French bond auction later in the day to gauge the
scope of the euro zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,612.39 an
ounce by 0040 GMT, after hitting $1,618.06 in the previous
session -- its highest since Dec. 21.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,613.60.
* The European Union's preliminary decision to ban imports
of Iranian oil added to tensions between Iran and the West,
pushing oil prices up for the second straight session on
Wednesday and supporting safe haven demand in gold.
* Latest data continued to point to a recovery in the U.S.
economy. New orders for U.S. factory goods rose solidly in
November, snapping two straight months of declines.
* December non-farm payrolls data on Friday is expected to
show that the U.S. labour market likely strengthened at the end
of the year, which would offer more evidence of solid economic
growth in the fourth quarter.
* In the euro zone, the downturn in the vast private sector
economy eased slightly in December. Easing inflation in December
created room for more interest rate cuts to help the weakening
economy.
* Investors will watch a long-term French debt auction on
Thursday, after a German bond auction in the previous session
found better demand than in November.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained unchanged at 1,254.57
tonnes for the seventh session.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in a
low-volume session on Wednesday, but some investors were
encouraged to see equities avoid a sell-off amid lingering euro
zone debt problems.
* The euro wallowed at multi-year lows against the yen and
Australian dollar in Asia on Thursday as markets refocused on
the euro zone debt crisis with France next in line to raise
funds in the bond market.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Nov
1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Nov
1315 U.S. ADP National Employment Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0040 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1612.39 1.79 +0.11 3.11
Spot Silver 29.22 0.08 +0.27 5.53
Spot Platinum 1419.99 4.25 +0.30 1.94
Spot Palladium 645.13 -0.95 -0.15 -0.75
TOCOM Gold 3982.00 39.00 +0.99 2.52 28288
TOCOM Platinum 3539.00 -6.00 -0.17 2.05 5460
TOCOM Silver 71.50 0.70 +0.99 6.08 142
TOCOM Palladium 1610.00 -20.00 -1.23 2.55 109
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1613.60 0.90 +0.06 2.99 1749
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.21 0.11 +0.39 4.62 210
Euro/Dollar 1.2939
Dollar/Yen 76.72
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)