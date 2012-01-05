SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Gold traded steady on Thursday, off a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as escalating concerns on Iran pushed up oil prices and investors awaited a French bond auction later in the day to gauge the scope of the euro zone debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,612.39 an ounce by 0040 GMT, after hitting $1,618.06 in the previous session -- its highest since Dec. 21.

* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,613.60.

* The European Union's preliminary decision to ban imports of Iranian oil added to tensions between Iran and the West, pushing oil prices up for the second straight session on Wednesday and supporting safe haven demand in gold.

* Latest data continued to point to a recovery in the U.S. economy. New orders for U.S. factory goods rose solidly in November, snapping two straight months of declines.

* December non-farm payrolls data on Friday is expected to show that the U.S. labour market likely strengthened at the end of the year, which would offer more evidence of solid economic growth in the fourth quarter.

* In the euro zone, the downturn in the vast private sector economy eased slightly in December. Easing inflation in December created room for more interest rate cuts to help the weakening economy.

* Investors will watch a long-term French debt auction on Thursday, after a German bond auction in the previous session found better demand than in November.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained unchanged at 1,254.57 tonnes for the seventh session.

MARKET NEWS

* Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in a low-volume session on Wednesday, but some investors were encouraged to see equities avoid a sell-off amid lingering euro zone debt problems.

* The euro wallowed at multi-year lows against the yen and Australian dollar in Asia on Thursday as markets refocused on the euro zone debt crisis with France next in line to raise funds in the bond market.

DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Nov 1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Nov 1315 U.S. ADP National Employment Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0040 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1612.39 1.79 +0.11 3.11 Spot Silver 29.22 0.08 +0.27 5.53 Spot Platinum 1419.99 4.25 +0.30 1.94 Spot Palladium 645.13 -0.95 -0.15 -0.75 TOCOM Gold 3982.00 39.00 +0.99 2.52 28288 TOCOM Platinum 3539.00 -6.00 -0.17 2.05 5460 TOCOM Silver 71.50 0.70 +0.99 6.08 142 TOCOM Palladium 1610.00 -20.00 -1.23 2.55 109 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1613.60 0.90 +0.06 2.99 1749 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.21 0.11 +0.39 4.62 210 Euro/Dollar 1.2939 Dollar/Yen 76.72 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)