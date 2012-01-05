* Escalation of Iran tensions could prompt safe haven demand
* Spot gold may end rebound below $1,629 - technicals
* Coming up: French bond auction; 0950 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Gold traded steady on
Thursday, near a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as
investors awaited a French bond auction later in the day to
gauge the scope of the euro zone debt crisis and watched
developments on Iran.
Gold rose with oil in the previous session, breaking its
lockstep with the euro, after the European Union reached a
preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian oil.
An escalation of tensions could drive investors to seek
safety in bullion, even though in the past few months gold has
largely moved in tandem with riskier assets after recent market
turmoil tarnished its safe haven appeal.
"If we don't have any shock out of Iran or any surprise on
data, gold is likely to stay in consolidation with a near-term
bottom at $1,550," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui
Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Analysts said the 200-day moving average, at $1,630, will be
a key technical resistance for gold, and a move near that level
could inspire selling.
Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,616.80 an ounce
by 0304 GMT, after hitting $1,618.06 in the previous session --
its highest since Dec. 21.
U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,618.20.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could end the rebound
below $1,629 an ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Worries about the euro zone debt crisis linger, with markets
eyeing a French bond sales later in the day after Germany's bond
auction on Wednesday fared better than November.
In contrast to the gloomy outlook on the euro zone economy
reinforced by latest private sector data, U.S. data continued to
show signs of solid growth in the fourth quarter.
Investors will be watching the ADP National Employment
report later today, a precursor to the key non-farm payroll data
on Friday, to seek evidence of improvement in the labour
market.
Physical dealers in Hong Kong reported purchases from funds,
albeit in small volumes, and supply is likely to improve next
week as refineries resume operations after the new year break.
"Funds had no intention to buy gold when prices dipped below
$1,530 at the end of the year, and now they are back in the
market," said Ronald Leung, a physical dealer at Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.
Exchange-traded funds, however, have yet to see investment
interest picking up. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained
unchanged at 1,254.57 tonnes for the seventh session.
Precious metals prices 0304 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1616.80 6.20 +0.38 3.39
Spot Silver 29.37 0.23 +0.79 6.07
Spot Platinum 1424.74 9.00 +0.64 2.28
Spot Palladium 652.72 6.64 +1.03 0.42
TOCOM Gold 3994.00 51.00 +1.29 2.83 37004
TOCOM Platinum 3547.00 2.00 +0.06 2.28 7568
TOCOM Silver 71.90 1.10 +1.55 6.68 233
TOCOM Palladium 1619.00 -11.00 -0.67 3.12 130
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1618.20 5.50 +0.34 3.28 6089
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.37 0.27 +0.94 5.19 915
Euro/Dollar 1.2928
Dollar/Yen 76.72
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)